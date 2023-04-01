Harrington slips back in Texas as Maguire survives LA Open cut

PADRAIG Harrington's hopes of winning the Valero Texas Open and qualifying for the Masters are hanging by a thread in San Antonio.

The three-time Major winner managed 16 holes of his delayed second round before play was suspended due to darkness.

But he played them in two-over-par to find himself tied 34th, nine shots behind clubhouse leader Patrick Rodgers.

The American birdied five of his last six holes to add a 67 to his opening 66 and lead by three shots in the clubhouse on 11-under from Canadian Corey Conners, who shot 72.

There are still 46 players to finish, but Harrington is back to two under with just two holes to complete today.

After being forced to wait until late afternoon to start, he three-putted his opening hole for a bogey and while he would go on to make birdies at the short third and the par-five eighth and 14th, bogeys at the ninth, 12th, 13th and 16th left him back in the pack.

Qualifier David Carey also had a tough day and was propping up the field on 13-over after 11 holes of his second round.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire survived the halfway cut with nothing to spare in the DIO Implant LA Open.

She shot a second successive one-over 72 at Palos Verdes to make it on the two-over-par mark.

She’s 12 strokes behind China’s Ruoning Yin (64) and Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim (66), who lead by one shot from Japan’s Nasa Hataoka (66) on 10-under-par

Stephanie Meadow’s opening 78 proved too big a handicap and while she shot a level par 71, she missed the cut by five strokes.