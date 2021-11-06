Harrington shows true grit with monster par save in Portugal test

Pádraig Harrington talks with his caddie Ronan Flood (left) on the third hole yesterday at the Portugal Masters

Pádraig Harrington showed he won’t give up on a place in the DP World Tour Championship without a fight by making a spectacular 60-footer for par at the 18th in the Portugal Masters on the Algarve.

The Dubliner struggled in the second round and tumbled from fourth overnight to tied 30th on three-under par after a one-over 72. But despite finding water at the last, his monster par putt showed his drive to make the top 50 in the Race to Dubai who will contest the $9 million Dubai finale in two weeks.

Ranked 68th in the points race, he’s nine strokes behind Italian Nino Bertasio, who followed his opening 61 with a 69 to head the field by two shots.

Jonathan Caldwell is 37th on two-under after a 71, but Cormac Sharvin shot 72 to miss the level-par cut by six strokes and now needs a big performance in next week’s final-counting Dubai Championship to keep full playing rights.

Michael Hoey is already guaranteed a string of starts in 2022, but the five-time European Tour winner (42) can improve his status at the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Mallorca.

He made an eagle and two birdies in a three-under 68 to move up to ninth at halfway, four strokes behind South Africans Oliver Bekker and JC Ritchie as he chases a third-place finish that would catapult him into the top 20 in the rankings awarded full European Tour cards after tomorrow’s final round.

“Top-20, of course, would be great, but I’ve still had quite a good year,” Hoey said. “The Dunhill Links was massive for me, winning the team competition there and playing well individually. That was almost like winning twice on the Challenge Tour. I’m just enjoying it, I’ve made some money this year and I’m looking forward to next year now.”

In Mexico, home hero Carlos Ortiz and defending champion Viktor Hovland shot six-under 65s to share the early halfway lead on 10-under par in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, where Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power were late starters.

Meanwhile, Luke Donnelly, Michael Young, James Sugrue and Conor Coyne will join the exempt Robin Dawson, Marc Boucher and Simon Bryan at next week’s Final Stage of the Alps Tour School.

Donnelly shot 68 to top the qualifiers on seven-under in his First Stage qualifier at Miglianico Golf & Country Club in Pescara, where Young birdied his final hole to make it on the four-over limit after a 71. Sugrue shot a three-under 68 to finish tied sixth on six-over at Acaya Golf Club in Lecce with Coyne eighth on seven-over after a 73.

Portugal Masters, 12.0, WWT Championship, 6.0; Aramco Saudi Ladies International, 12.0, all live Sky Sports