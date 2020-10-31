Pádraig Harrington produced some trademark short game magic to remain in the hunt for the PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship at wind-lashed Port Royal in Hamilton.

The three-time Major winner overcame southerly winds gusting to 35 mph and made two birdies and two bogeys in level-par 71, getting up and down seven times out of eight for par.

He was tied for 12th on four-under, just four shots behind Wyndham Clark (68) and Ryan Armour (70), who led by a shot in the clubhouse from Kramer Hickok (68) on eight-under.

The veteran (49) even kept the rest of the field amused before the start, attempting to hit wedges over his head on the practice range by launching them high into the headwind.

West Waterford's Seamus Power shot 74 but finished the projected one-over par cut mark alongside 64-year-old Fred Funk when play was suspended.

On the European Tour, Cormac Sharvin made six birdies in a four-under 67 to move to within five shots of the leaders Marcus Armitage and Jamie Donaldson in Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open. The pair were leading on 11-under par when play was suspended due to fading light and will return with Ryder Cup star Donaldson on the 18th and Armitage still to putt out on the 16th green.

Scotland's David Drysdale, Englishman Richard McEvoy and Finland's Sami Välimäki led in the clubhouse on 10-under par with Sharvin tied for 24th on six-under.

Drysdale is playing in his 509th European Tour tournament and he could equal Malcolm Mackenzie's record of events before earning his first victory if he were to win this week.

Jonathan Caldwell's hopes of challenging for his first win after back-to-back top-10 finishes ended when he followed his opening 69 with a 72 to finish two shots outside the projected cut mark on one-under.

On the PGA Tour Champions, Darren Clarke opened with a three-under 69 in the TimberTech Championship to lie 27th, five shots behind Jim Furyk and John Daly in Boca Raton.

Cyprus Open, Live, Sky Sports, 9.30am

Bermuda C'ship, Live, Sky Sports, 4.0pm

