Harrington ‘putts’ focus on public golf

Question remains: Will the creation of the Marlay Putting Green and the planned re-opening of the Par-3 Course lead to more public golf initiatives?

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington officially opened the Marlay Putting Green in Dublin on Friday and he hopes to see budding golfers from nine to ninety use this free facility and get started in the game.

The question now is not only how soon Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council can complete the tender process to find an operator to re-open and run the adjacent Par-3 course and manage both facilities, but how many local councils will follow suit?

Former Spanish Open winner Peter Lawrie, who runs Spawell Driving Range in nearby Templeogue, is keen to take on the job, which will require the replacement of all the artificial greens on the Par-3 with natural turf.

Ruairí Ó Dúlaing, Head of Parks for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is also keen to see the Par-3, where Harrington helped his mother Breda learn the game, re-open as soon as possible.

“We are on stage two of a tender process to get the Par-3 re-opened,” said Mr Ó Dúlaing. “One of the stipulations in that tender is that we change out the greens from the artificial turf to grass greens and we have had a fair bit of interest.

“We have narrowed down the field and in the next fortnight we will be getting back to people who have expressed an interest with a view to awarding the contract.

“The idea is that whoever looks after the Par-3 will also look after the Marlay Putting Green here in terms of maintenance, which is critical.

“Although Pádraig’s vision is that it will be free and open, we have to manage the numbers. So getting the Par-3 open is key and it’s getting late this year. Even if we awarded the contract in the next month, it would be 2024 before the new greens are opened.

“Certainly from the Council’s point of view, we want golf to be as much a part of what happens in Marlay Park as any other sport.”

Harrington was thrilled with how the 3,000 sq. m. putting course turned out and while it is a high-spec facility, built by Atlantic Golf Construction’s Anthony Bennett and John Clarkin’s team at Turfgrass – two men who were intimately involved in the building of the Ryder Cup course for JP McManus at Adare Manor Resort – he hopes more putting greens can be built around the country.

“They don’t have to be as good as this one,” he said. “The before-and-after pictures of this one was a wasteland, a lot of rubble and dirt. We came in here and cleared it out. We put in a full-spec green. Atlantic Golf and Turf Grass have put in a huge amount of effort and time, pulled in a lot of favours. It’s a premium green here.

“Yeah, other parks will do this. To be honest, you don’t have to go to this level but a little putt-putt anywhere, at any facility, in a public facility. Even a little putt-putt in a hotel out on the grass. It could be three, nine or 18 holes. It doesn’t have to go to this level.

“I don’t think my Foundation will do another one but maybe if someone else sponsors it we probably will go in and do other ones in parks around the country.”

What Harrington loves about the concept is that anyone can putt and while admission is free, those wishing to play must obtain a ticket from the adjacent Treo Coffee Trailer, where putters and golf balls (provided by Harrington’s sponsors Wilson Golf and Titleist) are also available on loan.

“There will be a limit to the numbers playing the green at a given time in order to protect the surface and this will increase as the weather and grass growth improve.

The wearing of heels and studded footwear is banned but depending on weather and the condition of the green, the plan is to open every day bar Tuesday.

“It’s immensely easy for people to do and it is very satisfying, for beginners particularly,” Harrington said. “And yet, as we know, when you become an accomplished golfer it’s actually the hardest thing to do.

“I wanted to build something that beginners would come along and not be afraid of, have a bit of fun, no rules or regulations in the sense that you could come on here in your jogging gear and your t-shirt and shorts. Anything you really like. The only thing we’re stopping is football boots or something like that.

“Hopefully people will enjoy it and maybe if people enjoy it they might say ‘you know what, we might try the par-3 course’ which is only a hundred yards away. And if they like that they might advance to golf so it is just to introduce people in a less pressurised, fun environment.

“And now these greens are popping up all over the world at the moment. Not this idea, but a huge amount of putt-putt (crazy golf) courses. They are all there to sell alcohol and drink. This is just for sheer fun, for the kids. So I’m hoping people bring their kids along and enjoy it. From nine to 90.”

The Marlay Park green is highly sophisticated with huge humps and hollows. But it’s “just a concept.” Harrington said.

“I’m looking forward to people coming and trying it but what would really please me is people coming back,” Harrington said. “The repeat use will be success to me.”