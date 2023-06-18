Harrington plays down US Open expectations after surging up leaderboard

Padraig Harrington of Ireland reacts to a putt on the 18th green during the third round

Pádraig Harrington scorched up the leaderboard with a super 67 but admitted he regrets his poor preparation for the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Bidding to become golf's oldest major champion, the veteran (51) made an eagle, two birdies and a late bogey at the 16th in the three-under-par round that left him tied 21st in the clubhouse on one-under par.

Bar a miracle, he knows he's not going to win this week and wonders what might have been had he not become distracted last week working on his swing.

"To be honest, it's another major where I did my preparation poorly," he said. "That's what I will remember."

As for his round, he was pleased with his performance but insisted he cannot get caught up in having high expectations.

"It's not about thinking you can compete; it's do I think I can compete without getting lucky," he said. "That's the difference.

"If you think you need to have a big week and get lucky to win a major, it is very unlikely to happen. You've got to believe that you're good enough. That's it.

"You've got to be able to take the punches if you're gonna win a major and feel like you can and the horrible thing about that is, the more you think you can take a few misses, the less you have."

He was pleased about his round but insisted he can’t afford to think beyond one shot at a time tomorrow.

"Yeah, that was a nice round, played nicely," he said. "Hit some nice shots, made a couple of good up-and-downs. Missed a couple of chances for birdies as well.

"While the up-and-downs kept the round going and, you know, got the most out of it certainly, a couple of putts like on 17 and then a short one on five could have balanced themselves out. So 3-under was certainly a fair reflection."

He got his round up and running when he eagled the eighth from 13 feet, then added further birdies from 18 feet at the 12th and six feet at the 15th.

He bogeyed the 16th after failing to get up and down from short of the green, then saw an 18-footer miraculously fail to drop at the 17th.

He's still got the final round and The Open to play this year, but he's not looking to heap pressure on himself.

"Most of my golf now, which is the way it should always be about, is managing me and not really trying to worry too much about everybody else," he said. "I'm trying to figure out what I'm doing, mainly mentally.

"As I said, the last couple of years in the Champions Tour has shown me that when you're in contention, it shows up a lot. And I've seen the error of my ways. So yeah, and even this week, I was, again, it wasn't as good as I could be, but I see some good stuff.

"Physically, I'm capable and I know what to do mentally. Just sometimes, it's a bit of a stumbling block to get myself to do the good stuff mentally."