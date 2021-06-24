Harrington not relying on US strife to find an edge

European Ryder Cup skipper Pádraig Harrington insists he’s not waiting for the ongoing row between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to bring down Steve Stricker’s star-studded US team at Whistling Straits.

The Dubliner, who yesterday added Major winners Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer to his backroom team as vice-captains, is adamant the Americans won’t lull him into a false sense of security.

“I can only look after my own team,” Harrington said ahead of this weekend’s BMW International in Munich. “When you hear the stories and things going on, it’s of interest, but doesn’t really make a difference to how the players play the week of the Ryder Cup. I certainly wouldn’t be relying on that.”

The US team is no stranger to ‘personality’ controversies with leading light Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth falling out in Paris three years ago when that week ended with Europe recording an emphatic 17.5-10.5 victory.

Also in 2018, Koepka had to deny he’d come to blows with Dustin Johnson on the way over, while Phil Mickelson slammed Tom Watson’s captaincy in Gleneagles in 2014.

But Harrington is taking it all with a grain of salt. “I’d be relying more on getting the most out of my team,” Harrington said. “I think that’s what we do in The Ryder Cup now. You’re not there to rely on the opposition playing badly.

“You’re trying to make sure that your team plays as well as it can, believes that all they have to do is play their own game, play as well as they can, and that’s good enough.

“You know, anybody who has ever played match play, the worst possible thought you can have going out in match play is hoping that your opposition isn’t at their best.

“The best way you can go is let’s hope they play well and we play better, and that will be what I’ll be trying to instil into my team. We are not going to focus on them because you just don’t know. You don’t know how much of it is real. You don’t know how much they come together in the actual matches.

“We’ve seen over the years, Paddy Reed has been their best player, most motivated player out there. So you just don’t realise any individual’s personal motivation. So yeah, we are not relying on them. We are relying on ourselves to do our job.”