Harrington heads for Champions Tour defiantly defending Ryder Cup captaincy

Hindsight is 20-20, and while Pádraig Harrington enthusiastically jetted off to Florida yesterday to play his first two Champions Tour events, he happily left behind the post-Ryder Cup debate in the wake of Europe's record 19-9 defeat on his watch.

That his first tweet on his return from Whistling Straits was a putting tip was pure coincidence and no subtle reflection on what transpired in Wisconsin, where he admitted Europe were "walloped" by the Americans, not on the greens but in strokes gained off the tee.

Harrington knew his captaincy would be questioned in the event of a defeat, but he likens the post-mortems to his opinions on soccer.

"I will have an opinion, but clearly, I don't know what's going on behind the scenes, and I don't have all the information," said the Dubliner (50), who will play this week's Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in Jacksonville and next week's SAS Championship in North Carolina.

"My argument seems very plausible when you have half the story but not all of the story. It's disappointing to lose, but everybody on the team did everything possible. I defy anybody to come up with something that was not done perfectly – and I mean perfectly – for the week."

That two foursomes pairings were changed because one player did not enjoy putting with another's ball was not due to lack of preparation but part and parcel of a Ryder Cup.

"There are probably close to eight balls in play for the 12 players, so you're always going to have a situation of guys playing different golf balls," Harrington said of his decision to split up Lee Westwood and Paul Casey and pair them with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland in the Friday foursomes.

"We would've looked at golf-ball issues when we are pairing people up, but wow, a lot of times you are damned if you do or dammed if you don't. Some people will look at that and say you are trying too hard.

"The same four players just switched partners. It was no drama, though, and when I did hear the story back, I thought, 'Wow, you're really making a mountain out of a molehill there'.

"There was zero drama. It had no significant change on where we were going. The same four players still went out in the foursomes on Friday."

The statistics showed that, on average, the US drove the ball four yards further and hit one per cent more fairways, but only marginally shaded approach play and putting.

"That was an eye-opener," he said. "And yet they walloped us in strokes gained off the tee. It just shows how tight the margins were."

As for the qualifying system, Harrington does not agree that four picks might have been better.

"Show me the system that skips the ninth player," he challenged. "The US didn't skip the ninth player, and they had six picks. But that's the nature of it. If you lose, you were going to be second-guessed."

As for his Champions Tour adventure, Harrington will reserve judgement until he has played a few events. But his plan is still to base his 2022 season around the Masters, the PGA and The Open and see how the senior Majors fit into a schedule based around the European Tour and occasional PGA Tour appearances.

With the big emphasis on the Champions Tour on wedge play and putting now the two weakest areas of his game, Harrington wonders if contending for seniors wins can help build confidence for the regular Majors.

"It's still possible you can win a Major out of the blue, but I just need to up my overall general standard to give myself more chances of winning one out of the blue, so it won't be out of the blue when it happens," said Harrington, who was fourth behind Phil Mickelson in the PGA Championship. "So that's why it'll be interesting to see what the Champions Tour is like.

"I see Bernhard Langer at the PNC every year, and by God, he'd take the eye out of your head with his wedge game. It's unbelievable how good they are from 120-140 yards, and that's obviously a big part of being on the Champions Tour.

"If pins are easier and the greens softer, I don't think that's helping, but if I can get myself in contention, that definitely helps.

"There is no substitute for being under pressure for getting your game in shape."