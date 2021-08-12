Harrington and Power make fast US starts as Kearney shines

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 12, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Seamus Power wasn’t 100 per cent happy, but he still opened with a three-under 67 to keep the leader in his sights in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

Three weeks after winning the Barbasol Championship, the Waterford man brushed off the cobwebs following his celebrations to fire his 14th sub-par round in a row.

As Pádraig Harrington birdied three of his last four holes to open with a 66 that left him just four shots behind early leader Russell Henley, Power followed birdies at the 15th and 17th with a bogey at the 18th before picking up two birdies on the way home.

“Obviously, after a couple of weeks off, there’s always a few unknowns, but it was not bad,” Power said. “I got here Monday, and it was not quite where I wanted it to be, but it’s getting closer to where I had it. So hopefully, another session on the range, it will be good for tomorrow.”

Henley made an eagle and six birdies in an eight-under 62 to lead by two shots from Sung Kang, Ted Potter Jnr and Michael Thompson.

But while Power holed just one putt over six feet in a 31-putt round, he loves the slick greens and reckons his game is close to where it was when he claimed his maiden win three weeks ago.

“It’s been a bit of a struggle the last couple days just getting it together after a couple weeks off, but I was able to get around and actually started hitting it pretty well there on the front, my back,” he said. “Overall, not too bad. Not what I wanted, but in a good spot.”

On the European Tour, in-form Niall Kearney made five birdies in a four-under 68 to share ninth place, just three shots behind England’s Richard Bland in the Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club.

Jonny Caldwell was 31st after a 70 with Cormac Sharvin 51st after a 71 as the struggling Paul Dunne, who hasn’t made a cut since May, retired on six-over after nine holes.

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire putted well to grind out a one-under 71 that left her six shots behind Scotland’s Michele Thomson in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, where Stephanie Meadow withdrew with an injury.

Michael Hoey shot 73 and Tom McKibbin a three-under 68 to make the cut in the Made in Esbjerg Challenge on level par, seven shots behind Swede Jesper Svensson.

Meanwhile, Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter (17) beat leading qualifier Rachel Gourley 2&1 to reach the quarter-finals of the R&A Girls Amateur Championship at Fulford.

In the Boys Amateur at Royal Cinque Ports, Charlie Kelly, David Lally, Cian O’Connor and Sean Keeling all lost in round one. Several more Irish players were due to make the trip but three members of the Irish Boys team are in self-isolation in the English Midlands after testing positive for Covid-19 following the Boys Home Internationals.