GUI release details of Phase 2 protocols for Irish golfers

Herald GAA reporter Conor McKeon tees off on the 11th, as his dad Gay looks on at the Hermitage Golf club in Lucan last month. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

The Golf Union of Ireland has released protocols for Irish golfers to adhere to as part of Phase 2 of the Government's Roadmap for Reopening Society, which is due to commence next Monday.

With clubs back open for the past two weeks, a further lifting of restrictions for golf - subject to Government approval - will start on June 8.

The GUI hope that the reintroduction of four-balls at 14-minute intervals and competition golf will get the green light from Government officials in time for next Monday.

A GUI statement released on Monday read: "Golf's Protocol, in Phase 2, has been relaxed slightly to permit clubs to include four-balls on their timesheets.

"This phase will also see the re-introduction of competitive golf and all clubs have been issued guidance on running competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The task of administering competitions, performed by volunteer committee members, may be more labour intensive in the current circumstances. Golfers must be mindful, as a result, that additional time is likely to be required to finalise results and update handicaps.

"Outdoor group activities can also resume during this phase and the process of reintroducing junior activity to golf clubs is included in the updated Protocol.

"The Protocol sets out the basis on which golf can be played in a safe manner, during Phase 2 of the Government’s Roadmap. Golfers are expected to observe the underlying public health guidance, including travel restrictions, set out at: www.hse.ie/coronavirus/ and www.gov.ie. These rules are subject to change and golfers are asked to checkwww.golfnet.ie regularly for updates.

"As we enter Phase 2 of the phased re-introduction of golf, there remains a major responsibility on golf clubs and golfers to ensure that our sport is conducted in a safe and responsible manner.

"Full adherence to the provisions of this Protocol is absolutely essential. Golf is in the very privileged position to have been allowed to resume at this stage and this return has been based on the sport being able to demonstrate to government that it can take place in a safe, socially distant manner.

"The ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency remains our primary concern and overriding priority. The Unions acknowledge the tremendous efforts of all frontline workers which has allowed golf and society in general to consider this gradual return to normal life."

The full list of the GUI's Phase 2 protocols for clubs are as follows:

• Members, visitors and staff with colds or any symptoms of COVID-19 stay away from the golf course/clubhouse.

• Physical distancing rules are observed by all members and visitors at all times in the car park, clubhouse and on the course.

• Play is restricted to members & members’ guests only.

• Any competitions are played in accordance with the guidelines set out in Appendix 2.

• Personnel are on hand to monitor adherence with physical distancing rules and the rules for golfers set out in this document.

• Tee times are booked in advance online or over the telephone. Clubs must ensure that players names (including visitors and members’ guests) are recorded on timesheets and timesheets must be kept for a period of at least 6 weeks to assist with contact tracing should the need arise.

• Daily timesheets are restricted to a minimum of 10, 12 or 14 minute intervals. Clubs may only choose one interval for each day. If clubs choose 10+ minute intervals, play is restricted to 2 golfers per start time. If clubs choose 12+ minutes, up to 3 golfers may play per start time. If clubs choose 14+ minutes, up to 4 golfers may play per start time.

•Bars/restaurants remain closed and off-limits as per government policy. Clubhouse access should be confined to use of toilet facilities (provided they can be kept clean) and initial retrieval of golf equipment from lockers. If toilet facilities are open, clubs should adopt a one-in, one-out approach.

• There are no social gatherings, of any size, at the facility.

•Players are instructed not to touch the flag or flagstick.

• Rakes are removed from the course. Players are requested to smooth bunkers using their feet or a club. (See Appendix 2 for measures which can be taken in qualifying competitions).

• Hire trolleys (electric and pull trolleys) must be sanitised prior to each use.

• Caddies are not permitted (exception: where the group of golfers and the caddies are from the same household).

Online Editors