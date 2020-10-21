GUI and ILGU confirm that golf courses will be closed for duration of Level 5 lockdown

Golf's governing bodies have confitrmed that golf clubs will have to close during the Level 5 lockdown. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union have confirmed that golf clubs in the Republic will close once the new Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions come into effect.

A statement on the Unions' website was released on Wednesday evening following consultation with Sport Ireland.

"Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, we have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably golf clubs must close under the new level 5 restrictions," the statement read.

"Essential course maintenance is permitted to continue under level 5. We have sought clarity on the issue as to whether ranges/practice facilities can remain open for exempted activities. We will update clubs on this as soon as possible."

