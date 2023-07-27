Guerin’s feats of 60 years ago still legendary

Now 82, the Killarney golfer recalls his early days and that remarkable South of Ireland hat-trick

Winning the South of Ireland Championship is a dream for any young Irish player these days, but it’s unlikely that any amateur will ever again repeat what Michael Guerin achieved 60 years ago.

In 1963, he beat the Walker Cup player David Sheahan 2&1 in the 36-hole final as a 22-year-old to lift the famous old trophy for the third year in a row.

It was a feat only previously achieved by two of the legends of Lahinch – the great John Burke and Paddy Leyden.

Burke won the South 11 times in all – four times in a row from 1928 to 1931, then again in 1939 before winning six in a row from 1941, culminating in his famous 39th hole win over the great JB Carr in 1946.

Leyden would go on to win four titles in five years from 1953, completing his three-in-a-row with an 8&7 win over Muskerry’s Mick Power in 1957.

Then came Guerin, and remarkably, no player has retained the title since.

Pádraig Harrington lost in finals in 1994 and 1995, and Scrabo’s Andrew McCormick did the same in 1997 and 1998.

Dunmurry’s Darren Crowe even made the final three years running from 2005 but managed to win just one, when he followed defeats to Jim Carvill and Simon Ward with a hard-fought one-hole win over Joe Lyons in 2007.

Guerin’s feat was remarkable in that he did not even become a member of Killarney until 1959, as he had been a caddie since 1953 and was prohibited from using the course.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 27th July

“What we would do was play the first three and the last five holes of Mahony’s Point, which was the only golf course there at the time,” Guerin recalled. “We’d play another couple of lads, so maybe a shilling or something like that, and needless to say, more often than not, we won the money. I remember at that time, at 12 or 13 years of age, I could go around those eight holes in two-under par.”

He’d had great encouragement from the leading amateur of the day, Jimmy Bruen, who had a caravan nearby.

“He had a caravan down by where the Hotel Europe is now, and I used to deliver the milk in the morning to him and some rolls,” Michael recalled. “We would look up to the likes of Dr Billy O’Sullivan and Jimmy Bruen back then. We had massive admiration for them in those days because amateur golf was huge.

“So I’d deliver the milk on the Saturday and Sunday, and then I’d go over to the 16th in Mahony’s with his golf clubs and use his putter, and then he’d arrive onto the 16th and hit perhaps a dozen golf balls on the 17th.”

Guerin got to play the course in snatches in those days, and he learned from Bruen.

“If you’re talking about an initiation ceremony, that was the best I could have got anywhere because he was a massive golfer, an unreal golfer, and an absolute gentleman,” he said.

Caddying for the likes of Bruen and Dr Billy O’Sullivan gave Guerin a grounding in the game’s etiquette as much as a working knowledge of the technicalities.

“I caddied for Dr Billy when Norman Drew beat him in the Irish Amateur Open final at Killarney in 1953 and I remember then I came home to my parents, I cried,” he recalled. “Not alone were the likes of Bruen and Dr Billy powerful golfers, they were powerful personalities as well. They loved to compete but it was all about the good of the game.”

It was only through John C. Cooper, who recognised his talent, that Guerin finally got to join Killarney.

“In 1959, John C. said one day, I’m going to put it to the committee that we should invite you to join the club,” he recalled.

His first handicap was seven, but after shooting 71 for a 64 nett in the President’s Prize, he was cut to four and progressed to plus two within no time.

Using a set of George Nicoll Pinsplitter irons he’d been given by Eamonn Scott, who owned Scott’s Hotel in Killarney, he played in the South for the first time in 1960 and went on to reach the last 16, losing to Peter Morrison from Oxford University, runner up to Kinsale’s Paddy O’Sullivan that year.

In 1961 he raced through the field, beating the likes of Greg Young, Noel Fogarty and John Fitzgibbon before seeing off Ian Bamford 7&6 in the final.

Guerin and Bamford, who turns 90 later this summer, were reunited at Killarney recently to celebrate Guerin’s great feats of 60 years ago.

“It was fantastic,” Michael said of that first win. “You have to remember I was an absolute rookie. If I was a bit more savvy, I might have even enjoyed it a bit more.

“The man who brought me home suggested we stopped in Adare so he could have a glass of whiskey and a sandwich for me, and weren’t there a load of Killarney fellas waiting for me there with Jackie Harrington, and I got a great cheer. The following night they had a reception for me in Killarney Golf Club.”

He was capped for Ireland in 1961, partnering Joe Carr in the foursomes under captain Cecil Ewing at Portmarnock.

“I stayed with Joe Carr for a week the week before. It was an open house. Unreal. And I played with Joe and Harry Bradshaw at Portmarnock every day that week. Harry had a set of George Nicoll autograph model irons in his shop, and Harry said, ‘Do you like those, Michael?’ And I said, ‘I do, but I couldn’t afford them.’

“So Harry said, ‘I will tell you what we will do now. You take them away (they were £40) and if you want you can pay me £1 a week’. I loved those clubs.”

In 1962, Guerin retained his South of Ireland title, beating Bamford along the way before defeating Lahinch’s Michael “Darkie” Skerritt 4&3 in the final.

He returned in 1963 to win his third title, beating Walker Cup player Sheahan from Grange 2&1 and would turn professional in December of that year, remaining in the pro ranks for six unhappy years.

“I was assigned to Henry Cotton at Temple Golf Club near Henley, around 40 miles from London, and we were paid £3 a week and our lodging cost 10 shillings,” Michael recalled. “You probably got one game and maybe two lessons per week.

“It was in the middle of nowhere, and I remember Henry Cotton came down one Saturday in his big yellow Cadillac when there were two feet of snow on the ground and we were sitting on storage heaters trying to keep warm.

“So Henry says, ‘Michael, you are doing nothing, you might as well go out and wash my car’. So I said, ‘I’m sorry, Mr Cotton, I didn’t come here to wash your car, and I am resigning immediately, and I will clear out my stuff, and I will be gone in about an hour.’

“There was nothing sour. It was actually a way out. There were no academies then to teach you how to teach. And you’d only see Cotton twice a year because he lived in Penina.”

Guerin was fortunate to meet a man who gave him a job in a restaurant, where he remained for four years.

“He was a golf fanatic, and we spent more time on the golf course than we did in the restaurant. I played all the time, and he virtually sponsored me,” he said. “I was getting numerous invitations to play in amateur events, but I had to wait, I think, seven years to get my amateur status back in 1971 or 1972.”

The story has a happy ending in that Guerin fell in love and got married to a girl who was born just three miles away from his Kerry home.

Guerin still plays twice a week and at 82, maintains a handicap of 9.6.

“I had 36 points for the first 18 in the Lady Captain’s Prize to the men the other day,” he said yesterday with a gentle chuckle. “But then I went back to my normal level!”

Sixty years after those great Lahinch feats, his greatest conquest remains his wife, Mary.

“Mary is my rock,” he said of his wife of 48 years.

Those South of Ireland titles might mean less to him in the great scheme of things than they once did, but he remains one of the great Lahinch champions of the past 120 years.

The 121st champion will be crowned on Sunday.