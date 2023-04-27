Grehan misses out on Horizon Irish Open spot in Cyprus

He might have missed out on a spot in the Horizon Irish Open on home turf but The K Club’s Liam Grehan had the consolation of making an eagle at the last to tie for fifth in the PGA Play-Offs at Aphrodite Hills Resort in Cyprus.

Scotland’s Craig Lee closed with a 66 to win the 54-hole event on nine-under par to earn spots in the Betfred British Masters, the ISPS Handa World Invitational, the Horizon Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship as well as the Challenge Tour’s British Challenge and Scottish Challenge.

Runner-up Daniel Whitby-Smith will join Lee at both the Betfred British Masters and ISPS Handa World Invitational while third-placed Zak Morgan also earned a spot in the ISPS event.

Grehan (27) followed rounds of 68 and 79 with a 66 to tie for fifth on level par and win a spot on the Clutch Tour as Limerick’s Tim Rice and Banbridge’s Richard Kilpatrick tied for 10th on six-over-par.