Greg Norman: PGA Tour guilty of ‘deafening hypocrisy’ over the LIV and Saudi finances

Greg Norman wants world ranking points applied to LIV series. Photo: Oisin Keniry
Greg Norman wants world ranking points applied to LIV series. Photo: Oisin Keniry

Greg Norman wants world ranking points applied to LIV series. Photo: Oisin Keniry

James Corrigan

Greg Norman has accused the PGA Tour of “deafening hypocrisy” and demanded commissioner Jay Monahan recuse himself from the decision whether to grant world ranking points to the Saudi rebel circuit.

Norman, the chief executive of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, revealed the board of the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) would receive LIV’s formal application by this evening and insisted it should be rubber-stamped.

