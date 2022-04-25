Greg Norman confirms Donald Trump’s ‘Blue Monster’ course will host Saudi rebel golf tour finale

Donald Trump’s ‘Blue Monster’ course will host the inaugural season finale of the controversial Super Golf League, it has been announced.

The Trump National Doral Miami will stage the season-ending $50million competition from October 27-30.

The matchplay tournament will see the victors share a cut of $16million (£12.5million) as the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia bankrolls a new-look golf tour.

Two-time Open Championship winner Greg Norman is the first chief executive of the new league – which has already seen a number of high-profile players snub the increased pay-days to remain with the PGA Tour.

“I am very much looking forward to October to watch these teams go head-to-head to compete for the largest prize purse in tournament history,” said Norman.

“There could not be a more perfect location to host our biggest event of the year at a course with such a long history with professional golfers, and we are excited to add another piece of history to this famed destination.”

The finale in Miami comes after events already announced in the United Kingdom, United States, Thailand and Saudi Arabia – each with a team prize pot of $5m.

Former US President Trump is a keen golfer and owns 17 courses across the world, including Aberdeen and Turnberry in Scotland and Doonbeg in the Republic of Ireland.