Graeme McDowell’s Ryder Cup hopes suffer blow after US Open withdrawal

Graeme McDowell Ryder Cup hopes suffered another blow after he withdrew from final qualifying for the US Open in Texas.

The 2010 champion, who opened with a 70, pulled out after the weather-delayed 36-hole qualifier for 10 spots at Dallas Athletic Club was delayed further by rain yesterday.

McDowell, who missed the Masters and the PGA and has yet to qualify for The Open, was one-under overall through 15 holes with nine players already on five-under when play resumed.

Cork amateur Paul Buckley also missed out on 10-over after rounds of 75 and 77.