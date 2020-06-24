Graeme McDowell withdraws from Travelers Championship after caddie tests positive for coronavirus

Graeme McDowell has withdrawn from this week's Travelers Championship in Connecticut after his caddie tested positive for coronavirus.

Ken Comboy returned a positive test on Tuesday prompting McDowell, who tested negative for the virus earlier this week, to pull out.

McDowell told Golfweek: "For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I'm going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane.

"I'm going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family."

PA Media