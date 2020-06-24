Graeme McDowell withdraws from Travelers Championship after caddie tests positive for coronavirus

| 16.6°C Dublin
Graeme McDowell has withdrawn from this week's Travelers Championship in Connecticut after his caddie tested positive for coronavirus.
Ken Comboy returned a positive test on Tuesday prompting McDowell, who tested negative for the virus earlier this week, to pull out.
McDowell told Golfweek: "For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I'm going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane.
"I'm going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family."
PA Media