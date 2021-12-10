Graeme McDowell rules out captaincy bid for 2023 Ryder Cup

Graeme McDowell tees it up at the QBE Shootout in Florida today. Photo: Sportsfile

Graeme McDowell has joined the growing list of players to rule themselves out of the running for the 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy in Rome.

With Henrik Stenson undecided and Lee Westwood and Justin Rose determined to play again, McDowell (42) reckons he’s too young to think about becoming skipper just yet.

“I think playing is my priority right now,” McDowell said ahead of the QBE Shootout in Florida. “I really don’t think I would have the time or the ability to get the captaincy 110 per cent right now.

“It goes without saying that I would love the opportunity to be Ryder Cup captain one day for Team Europe but I just don’t think it’s the right time right now.”

McDowell played in four Ryder Cups between 2008 and 2014, winning three, but has been forced to take a vice-captain’s role for the last two editions.

“I think I am a little young and I have things that I want to achieve personally in my golf career,” said Europe’s match-winning hero at Celtic Manor in 2010.

"And you know, I still believe I can play in the team. It’s a difficult one but [captaincy is] certainly something I want to do in the future.”

Luke Donald, who has received the backing of Rory McIlroy, remains the favourite to do the job in Rome with McDowell a potential captain at Adare Manor in 2027.

As for his season, McDowell believes he’s turned the corner after taking two months off in summer to get fit again after undergoing treatment for an injured forearm.

“It’s been a disappointing 18 months,” said McDowell, who has fallen from 49th in the world in July last year to 308th this week.

“There of been a few flurries of good golf but the injury was a little bit of a setback and it affected the way I played in the spring and I really had to force myself in the summer to shut it down and take a couple of months off and do some PRP (Platelet-rich plasma) and rehab and get myself back physically fit again.

“I feel like the last quarter of this year I have showed some signs and I’m moving into this little short off-season I’ve got it with some confidence and some momentum I’m looking forward to coming out in the new year ready to go.”

McDowell will be looking to end a disappointing 2021 on a high by clinching an elusive win alongside Canadian Corey Conners in the QBE Shootout at Tiburón Golf Club in Florida.

McDowell has racked up three runner-up finishes in the $3.6 million, 12-team event, finishing second in with Darren Clarke (2010), Shane Lowry (2017) and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo (2018).

Harris English and Matt Kuchar defend the title with LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson teeing it up with Bubba Watson and Ian Poulter partnering European Ryder Cup team mate Lee Westwood.

The event begins with a scramble today, followed by scotch foursomes tomorrow and fourballs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Olivia Mehaffey bounced back from an early double-bogey to lie two shots off the lead after the opening round of 72-hole pre-qualifying for the Ladies European Tour Q-School in Spain.

Teeing it up as a tribute to her father Philip, who passed away just last Friday after a long battle with cancer, the former Curtis Cup star (24) fired six birdies in a 71 on the South Course at La Manga to share third on two-under par.

She’s well inside the top 75 and ties who qualify for next week’s five-round Final Stage at the same venue, where the top 20 and ties will be awarded full tour cards.

“It was quite solid,” said Mehaffey, who trails Sweden’s Lisa Pettersson, who shot a four-under 67 on the North Course to lead by a shot from French amateur Yvie Chauchepra. “I hit a lot of greens and had a lot of chances.”

While she double-bogeyed her second hole (the 11th), Mehaffey birdied her third, fourth and seventh to turn in one-under before mixing two bogeys with three birdies coming home on what would have been her father’s 60th birthday.

“I didn’t putt overall amazing, but I just put the ball in the right places, and it was simple golf,” the Co Down star said. “They are both great courses, and it is great fun to get to mix it up this week.”

Clandeboye’s Victoria Craig (24) was just inside the top 75, tied for 71st on four-over after making five bogeys and a birdie in a 75 on the North Course.

