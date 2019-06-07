Graeme McDowell remains in the hunt for Open invite as Shane Lowry hits the front in Canada

The Irish are excelling at the Canadian Open with Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry both enjoying strong second rounds at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

McDowell is searching for a top-10 finish, which would secure him one of three spots in The Open at Royal Portrush next month, and is well in the hunt to acheive his goal.

The Northern Irishman carded a three-under-par round of 67 to finish on -8, three shots off clubhouse leader Brandt Snedeker. McDowell enjoyed a mixed front nine, making a birdie at the third and fifth but bogey at four and seven. However, he finished very strongly down the stretch, picking up shots at 14, 15 and 17 to leave the course in a very healthy position.

Lowry, who started the day on -6, is currently tied for the lead with Snedeker through 13 holes. After starting his round at the 10th, Lowry birdied the 11th, 12th and 17th to make the turn two shots off the lead. He then recorded a valuable eagle at the fourth hole, his 13th of the day, to move alongside Snedeker atop the leaderboard.

Online Editors