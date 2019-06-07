The Irish are enjoying a strong start at the Canadian Open with Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy all in contention after the second round at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Graeme McDowell remains in the hunt for Open invite as Lowry and McIlroy stay in contention in Canada

McDowell is searching for a top-10 finish, which would secure him one of three spots in The Open at Royal Portrush next month, and is well in the hunt to acheive his goal.

The Northern Irishman carded a three-under-par round of 67 to finish on -8, four shots off leaders Scott Brown and Matt Kucher. McDowell enjoyed a mixed start after beginning his round at the 10th, making a birdie at the 12th and 14th but bogey at 13 and 16. However, he finished very strongly down the stretch, picking up shots at 5, 6 and 8 to leave the course in a very healthy position.

Lowry, who started the day on -6, surged into a tie for the lead through 13 holes. After starting his round at the 10th, Lowry birdied the 11th, 12th and 17th to make the turn two shots off the lead. He then recorded a valuable eagle at the fourth hole, his 13th of the day, to move to the top of leaderboard before finishing with three bogeys for an overall two-under-par round to leave him alongside McDowell on -8.

Rory McIlroy also enjoyed a good day two, carding a four-under-par round to leave him on -7 overall.

Online Editors