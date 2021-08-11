Graeme McDowell hails old pal Chris Devlin after hole-in-one at US Amateur Championship

Graeme McDowell might be battling to emerge from the doldrums, but he hasn’t forgotten the man who helped him make his American Dream come true.

Ballymena’s Chris Devlin gave up part of his scholarship at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, so McDowell could chase his golfing dreams.

He would go on to US Open glory in 2010 as Devlin hung up his clubs after 11 years battling to make it through the mini-tours and was reinstated as an amateur two years ago.

They still kept in touch, and McDowell was one of the first to congratulate his old pal when he made a hole-in-one on his US Amateur Championship debut at famed Oakmont in Pittsburgh this week.

“Go on, son,” McDowell tweeted. “The reason why I ended up in Birmingham, Alabama right here.”

Devlin (46), who is now working as a healthcare executive, holed a six-iron en route to a two-over 72 and he followed that with a 73 yesterday to sit outside the cut mark alongside Oughterard’s Devlin Morley, who faced an uphill battle last night after his opening 75.

“It was just exactly the way I envisioned it,” Devlin said. “I was telling the guys that I’ve had eight holes-in-one now, and I never had one as a professional, and I was a professional for 11 years.”

He’s fondly remembered by McDowell for helping him get established in the US.

“When I was at university in Alabama, he came over for a holiday, and he liked it so much that he applied and got a scholarship despite being at Queen’s at the time,” Devlin recalled.

“I told Coach (Alan Kaufman) that he needed to get Graeme. But the (financial) numbers were coming up a little short for him.

“I had had a great year, and my scholarship was going to increase, but I told Coach to give my 10 per cent (increase) to Graeme, and it all worked out.”