Graeme McDowell admits Saudi project is a ‘shot in the arm’ for his career

Séamus Power plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Graeme McDowell admits the upstart Saudi golf league has given him “a shot in the arm” as he battles a “demoralising” slump.

After being dumped by sponsors RBC for taking the Saudi cash, the former US Open champion (42) opened with a one-under 70 in the Asian Tour’s Saudi-backed International Series England at Slaley Hall. He shares 20th place, five shots behind world No 1,743 Chang Wei-lun from Chinese-Taipei as Waterford’s Kevin Phelan shot 73.

Struggling with injuries and without a top-10 for 14 months, he sees the LIV Golf Series as a godsend. “It has been very demoralising, especially when you’ve got kids,” the struggling world 376 told National Club Golfer. “You look around and think, is this worth the sacrifice? It is worth the sacrifice when you’re being successful and financially it’s very lucrative. But when you’re not successful and you’re leaving your kids 35 weeks a year, you do ask yourself the question.”

He added: “[LIV Golf is] something that doesn’t represent the grind. The prize money is guaranteed, there are no cuts. It’s new and exciting and it’s given me a shot in the arm from an energy point of view. It’s come at a perfect point.”

While he’s only receiving a fraction of the €139m LIV Golf is reportedly paying Dustin Johnson, sponsors RBC have dispensed with his services and those of Johnson, whose defection is seen by Paul McGinley as significant.

“We have to wait and see how this Saudi league is going to evolve and if the players are going to decide that this is a better option than the security of what they’ve had in the last 50-odd years between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour,” McGinley said, pointing out players are playing for more money than ever on the main tours.

“There’s no doubt that this will go down as a historic moment in the game. If this Saudi league does gather a head of steam and it does challenge the established two tours, considering the background and who’s involved and the whole ideas of team events, it could turn golf upside down.”

At the Memorial Tournament, Séamus Power holed little but shot a level-par 72 to lie five shots behind KH Lee, Cameron Smith, Cameron Young and Luke List, while in Hamburg, Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren and China’s Haotong Li shot five-under 67s to lead the Porsche European Open by a shot from Wil Besseling.

Niall Kearney and Cormac Sharvin struggled to 78s and Jonathan Caldwell shot 80, but it was better for the Irish in the D+D REAL Czech Challenge, where David Carey and Tom McKibbin took advantage of last-minute invitations. Carey posted a three-under 67 to share sixth place, three shots behind Denmark’s Martin Simonsen as McKibbin shot 68 to lie joint 12th.

In the US Women’s Open, Swedish amateur Ingrid Lindblad shot a six-under 65, the lowest ever round by an amateur, to lead Australian Minjee Lee and compatriot Anna Nordqvist by a shot at Pine Needles. On the LET, Olivia Mehaffey’s three-over 75 left her eight shots off the pace in the Ladies Italian Open at Golf Club Margara.

