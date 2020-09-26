| 2.9°C Dublin

Golf's obsession with conformity leaves it unable to embrace innovative Bryson DeChambeau

USA TODAY Sports

Eamonn Sweeney

Bryson DeChambeau is the world’s least boring golfer. That’s why the game’s establishment regard him as a barbarian inside the gates.

The top of the World Golf Rankings is a charisma-free zone. All those technically gifted and utterly anonymous players seem to blend into one. Would you honestly recognise Justin Thomas or Brooks Koepka on the street? If a guy arrived at your door claiming to be Patrick Cantlay, could you be sure he wasn’t actually Xander Schauffele in disguise?

Then there’s Daniel Berger, Matthew Wolff, Webb Simpson et al. They seem to roll off the same production line that made all those pallid Republican senators who got hammered by Donald Trump in the 2016 primaries.

