Golf’s gift that keeps on giving

Annika Sorenstam talked about the journey, the shots, the happy tears and about friends and family. All she missed out on was the considerable joy given to us, the television viewers, as she swept to an eight-stroke victory in the US Senior Women’s Open in Connecticut last Sunday.

Against the backdrop of the Olympics, there was the temptation to imagine every sporting triumph being like this, a delightful amalgam of all that is precious about the human condition. Sorenstam, however, explained: “I have a distance now from golf. Even though I care, I’m not going to let it bother me as much.”

This is what competitive sport has magically become for the 50-year-old Swede, through a fulfilling marriage, an 11-year-old daughter, Ava, a 10-year-old son, Will, and lots of supportive friends. It’s an image light years removed from the determined rookie I first saw at Woodbrook GC in October 1993 on her 23rd birthday.

She would go on to achieve 10 Major wins in 90 victories worldwide, 72 of them on America’s LPGA Tour. Along the way, she would become the only woman to record a tournament round of 59. And there would be the bold effrontery of competing against her male counterparts in a $5m event on the PGA Tour, over the 7,080 yards of Colonial CC in 2003.

Then at 38, with further successes virtually guaranteed, she turned her back on it all to raise a family with husband Mike McGee, son of the former American tour player, Jerry. And conscious of her debt to the game, she became president of the International Golf Federation (IGF) eight months ago, which meant an early-morning flight to Tokyo for the Olympics last Monday.

It was only her remarkable achievements which caused Woodbrook’s Ford Ladies’ Challenge with its modest £25,000 prize fund, to remain in the memory. That was when an attendance of 5,000 enjoyed a very special treat, with the inimitable Laura Davies reducing the treacherous, 348-yard 18th to a two-iron, wedge and four-foot putt.

This closing birdie delivered a winning eight-under-par round of 66. In a share of fourth place, Sorenstam made her hopeful mark with a 69. Less than two years later, she had won the first of three US Women’s Opens.

I have long held the view that learner golfers, whatever their age or gender, could learn more from watching elite women rather than men. This is based on the assumption that with less physical strength, women are more likely to be technically precise in how they play the game.

On the negative side, however, I have found that the top women tend to have inferior short games to men, especially where putting is concerned. Which is especially surprising, given that these are the gentler shots where you might expect women to excel.

Tom Lehman expressed a different view at Waialae CC in Hawaii in January 2004, when I watched 14-year-old Michelle Wie card astonishing rounds of 72 and 68 to miss the cut in the men’s Sony Open by only one stroke. “For me, what separates the sexes is the ability to spin your irons and control the trajectory,” he said. “It’s a different game, but Michelle has bridged that gap. She can do it because she’s six feet and physically strong, with great balance.”

It was the previous May that Sorenstam provoked sharply contrasting reactions when competing at Colonial. “She doesn’t belong out here,” Vijay Singh protested. “If I’m drawn with her, which I won’t be, I won’t play.” As it happened, Singh did, in fact, withdraw, though he wasn’t paired with Sorenstam.

For her part, the Swede declared: “I want to play with the men because I respect them so much. I wouldn’t stand a chance on about 95 per cent of the courses on the PGA Tour, but I want to see how good I can be against the best men in the world, on a course I can handle.”

At the time, length off the tee was not an issue for her, given the

280-yard drives she was hitting, courtesy of a fitness regime embarked upon two years previously, based on the gym work of Tiger Woods. But she admitted: “It will be tough, dealing with all the things around it. I hope they realise I’m doing it because I’m trying to be better.”

Reasonable commentators admired her courage. However, while her game for the most part worked at the highest level, her putting left much to be desired, especially on greens with pin-placements a lot more demanding than in an average LPGA Tour event.

With rounds of 71 and 74, she missed the cut by four strokes. Her drives averaged 268 yards against 279 for the field; she hit 86 per cent of fairways in regulation where the field averaged only 66.69 per cent and she hit 67 per cent of greens in regulation compared with 66.63 per cent by the men.

The crucial difference was on the greens, where she averaged 2.1 putts a hole against 1.7 for the field. In acknowledging these putting deficiencies she said: “That’s the way I react when I’m nervous. I lose the feel in my hands.”

Six months ago, Sorenstam competed in the Gainbridge Championship, her first LPGA Tour event in 13 years, as part of a build-up to last weekend’s third US Senior Women’s Open at Brooklawn CC. By agreement, it was a family project which meant she could rely on the support of her husband and children. In fact Mike caddied for her.

Familiar competitive steel characterised her final round, especially over the early holes on Sunday. Given the eventual gap of eight strokes between them, it’s hard to believe that playing partner and Swedish compatriot, Liselotte Neumann, actually drew level, albeit momentarily, through an eagle at the long first. Yet this looked like a different Sorenstam.

There were smiles, hugs and tears long before the finish, especially from Will, who brought to mind a time many years ago when, at his age, I was taught the sentimental ballad A Boy’s Best Friend is his Mother.

All of which was captured perfectly by the newly-crowned champion. “When I turned 50 (last October 9) we had a discussion,” said Sorenstam. “I said, ‘Do you want to see mama play?’ And they said, ‘Yeah, we want to see mama play.’” Whereupon she told them what it would entail.

Away from the comforts of home, practice shots and practice putts would have to be hit by a mother committing sweat and tears to her comeback effort.

What she didn’t divulge was the inner belief of delivering a gift they would always treasure.