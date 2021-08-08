| 14.3°C Dublin

Golf’s gift that keeps on giving

Dermot Gilleece

Annika Sorenstam’s return to the winner’s circle was a family affair

Annika Sorenstam acknowledges the crowd during the final round of the 2021 US Senior Women's Open at Brooklawn Country Club in Connecticut. Sorenstam won with a score of 12 under par. Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty Images Expand

Annika Sorenstam talked about the journey, the shots, the happy tears and about friends and family. All she missed out on was the considerable joy given to us, the television viewers, as she swept to an eight-stroke victory in the US Senior Women’s Open in Connecticut last Sunday.

Against the backdrop of the Olympics, there was the temptation to imagine every sporting triumph being like this, a delightful amalgam of all that is precious about the human condition. Sorenstam, however, explained: “I have a distance now from golf. Even though I care, I’m not going to let it bother me as much.”

This is what competitive sport has magically become for the 50-year-old Swede, through a fulfilling marriage, an 11-year-old daughter, Ava, a 10-year-old son, Will, and lots of supportive friends. It’s an image light years removed from the determined rookie I first saw at Woodbrook GC in October 1993 on her 23rd birthday.

