Golf’s gender balance is testament to hard work and diligence of Irish officials over many years

Discrimination against women in Irish golf was confronted nationally for the first time back in 1985. It involved representatives of the Golfing Union of Ireland, Irish Ladies' Golf Union and the Women in Golf pressure group, airing their views before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Equality, chaired by Máire Geoghegan-Quinn.

As things transpired, an ambitious undertaking promised much but delivered little. Now, a generation on, we have the unimagined outcome of both unions going out of existence.

The launch of Golf Ireland on New Year's Day has sounded the death knell of the GUI, which became the oldest men's national union in the world when launched in 1891, and the ILGU, which held the same distinction in the women's game, from its foundation two years later.

Mind you, not all problems have been solved. Notably, there remains the situation of Portmarnock as a single-gender club, where the possibility of opening up to women is an ongoing issue for the members.

While the club's status has been endorsed by the courts, it remains a serious obstacle to the hosting of major international events.

The High Court ruling of Justice Kevin O'Higgins in June 2005 became something of a milestone in the history of club golf in this country. Famously, his decision stated ". . . in terms of registered clubs, it is permissible to have exclusively a bridge club for Bulgarians, a chess club for Catholics, a wine club for women and a golf club for gentlemen."

And so it remains, with Royal Dublin being a beneficiary of Portmarnock's stand, even though the single-gender status of the Dollymount club simply evolved, rather than being a constitutional decision.

Going back to the 1980s, I found myself involved in the women's issue as golf correspondent of The Irish Times. The main focus at that time was on Section 9 (3) of the GUI's constitution, a clumsily worded directive which threatened disaffiliation on any club which permitted women to attend or vote at annual general or special meetings.

Ironically, such a ban would still have remained valid prior to the emergence of Golf Ireland. The problem for women was that, for the most part, the GUI members of golf clubs were also the beneficial owners of these facilities, a reality which was later addressed by the so-called three-tier constitution.

As Gerry O'Brien, the 1987 president of the GUI, pointed out: "Our constitution was written for the sole purpose of the administration of men's amateur golf in this country. The clause at which offence was taken was relevant solely to the men's section of a golf club."

In the event, as a conciliatory gesture to his women counterparts, the then honorary secretary of the GUI, Des Rea O'Kelly, spearheaded a move culminating in its removal. But O'Brien was right. While Women in Golf (WIG) hailed this as a significant triumph, it became clear that for all practical purposes nothing had changed.

The constitutional right to free association remained a key factor in bolstering discrimination, though there were other encouraging developments from the women's perspective. Firstly, O'Kelly actively promoted the adoption by clubs of the three-tier constitution, which effectively separated the golf course and clubhouse from the actual playing of the game, making way for women to become involved in administration.

Then came a Government directive, through Fáilte Ireland (Bord Fáilte), which ordained that no grant aid from the European Union, or any other source, could be disbursed to clubs which did not offer equal status to women.

Ironically, this latter development had the greatest impact where it mattered least. Modest clubs in rural areas readily opened their membership to women, in return for substantial grant aid. But, for the most part, women were no better off, given that they already had a free run of largely uncluttered fairways. In fact, they found themselves paying more for essentially the same playing facilities.

Meanwhile, the ILGU played their part by maintaining pressure on all concerned. As opposed to polls in which the opinion of male officials of clubs was sought, they surveyed the women themselves.

In January 1997, Lansdowne Market Research produced the results of a survey in which 277 out of a total of 341 clubs took part. Among other things, it showed women were still largely excluded from the more important club committees and that only one-third of the clubs included women on the main, general administration or finance committees. And in half of the clubs surveyed, the women's committee was not consulted on the election of new women members.

The millennium brought hope of further change with the arrival of the Equality Act. Under the guidance of Michael McDowell as attorney general, however, a new Section 9 (1) was inserted into the bill which effectively put single-gender clubs beyond the reach of the law. McDowell reportedly took the view that the original section did not sufficiently protect the rights to free association.

Though certain male golfers persisted in expressing fears of their course being over-run by 'these bloody women', a general acceptance began to emerge that the country's growing affluence had given greater leisure opportunities to both sexes. And a price had to be paid in time on the tee.

At Baltinglass GC, for instance, a special general meeting unanimously passed a motion granting women full playing rights, without the payment of any entrance fee.

"Our lady associates were made full members back in 1996, when they agreed not to play at weekends until our new 18-hole course was up and running," said club official, Fintan Doyle.

Then there was the situation at Howth GC, which also granted full membership to its women with no question of an entrance fee. In fact, the north Dublin club went considerably further in that it allowed women a phased transition to full fees over a period of five years, without relinquishing any of their rights.

Reflecting on a process which began in February 2000, honorary secretary, Don Mahony, said: "We cracked open champagne when matters were finalised at the men's agm that year and the women joined us in celebrating, later in the evening."

Significant change also came at administrative level. When Pat Finn took over from Séamus Smith as general secretary of the GUI in May 2011, John Treacy, CEO of the Irish Sports Council, suggested Finn should engage with Sinéad Heraty, his counterpart in the ILGU, with a view to creating a closer working relationship between the two Unions.

Then, as early as January 2012, came the dramatic announcement that officials of the GUI, ILGU and the Irish Region of the PGA were coming together to commence work on "a new strategy for golf in Ireland". Through the newly formed Confederation of Golf in Ireland they would examine ways of working together in the light of golf returning to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

A development plan for golf, to cover the years from 2014 to 2020, led to a close working relationship between Finn and Heraty. These dramatic moves culminated in a national ballot on January 19, 2019 in which 94 per cent of GUI members, and 100 per cent of the ILGU, voted for unity.

With Golf Ireland set to take shape, Finn and Heraty duly stepped down from their respective roles, prompting Heraty to remark: "I believe that if myself and Pat hadn't worked so well together, we wouldn't have got such overwhelming support from the clubs." So it is that two great institutions eased themselves towards a structured demise.

While the endgame of the equality issue was being played out, I was reminded of the movie The Agony and the Ecstasy. And of Michelangelo on scaffolding, painting the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel while an exasperated pontiff, standing on the floor below, pleaded: "When will it be at an end?"

The eventual ease with which the process of unifying Irish golf was finally accomplished stands as a glowing testament to patient endeavour. And you realise that all it ever required was a healthy sprinkling of goodwill on both sides.