Golf’s gender balance is testament to hard work and diligence of Irish officials over many years

Dermot Gilleece

Discrimination against women in Irish golf was confronted nationally for the first time back in 1985

Discrimination against women in Irish golf was confronted nationally for the first time back in 1985. It involved representatives of the Golfing Union of Ireland, Irish Ladies' Golf Union and the Women in Golf pressure group, airing their views before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Equality, chaired by Máire Geoghegan-Quinn.

As things transpired, an ambitious undertaking promised much but delivered little. Now, a generation on, we have the unimagined outcome of both unions going out of existence.

The launch of Golf Ireland on New Year's Day has sounded the death knell of the GUI, which became the oldest men's national union in the world when launched in 1891, and the ILGU, which held the same distinction in the women's game, from its foundation two years later.

