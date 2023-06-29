Golfing where the high rollers roam

Set to host the 2026 US Women’s Open, the 2028 Olympics and the 2031 US Open Riviera County Club is paradise on earth for golf lovers

Major championship Mondays are made for follow-up stories on the weekend action, followed by a mad dash to the airport.

This time it was different.

The invitation had arrived a few weeks earlier, and if there was ever a reason not to be too despondent about a non-Irish winner of a Major, this was it.

Ten scribes had been invited to play Riviera Country Club the morning after the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, or Hogan’s Alley, where the great Ben Hogan had won the US Open in 1948, setting a US Open record of eight under par that stood until one Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods shot 12 under to win by 15 shots at Pebble Beach in 2000.

Rory McIlroy, who broke Tiger’s US Open record in 2011, had finished a shot behind Wyndham Clark six miles down the road a few hours earlier, and the post-mortems had been written and the case packed by 6am. It was time to head for 1250 Capri Dr, Pacific Palisades.

I’d been there a few times before for the Los Angeles Open – now the Genesis Invitational hosted by Woods – but this was special. While seeing your name come out of the hat at Augusta National is thrilling in a terrifying way for any golf writer, this was a chance to play another of the great American courses. Check that. One of the world’s great courses.

Imagine the manicured splendour of Augusta National and the same historical connections, combined with the magnificence of Portmarnock and the laid-back but attentive charm afforded to visitors to Lahinch, all sprinkled with a generous helping of Hollywood glamour.

We were there because Riviera will host the US Women’s Open in 2026, coinciding with the club’s 100th anniversary. It will also host the men’s and women’s Olympic golf competitions in 2028.

We all knew we were really there because Riviera was expected to be announced as the host venue for the 2031 US Open, and the USGA confirmed that news – the worst-kept secret in golf – within 48 hours.

Brian Keogh with some big names in the club’s locker room

Golf fans who watch the Genesis Invitational each February intimately know the George C. Thomas design with the par-three sixth, where there is a bunker in the middle of the green, the driveable 10th and the famous uphill 18th where the magnificent Spanish revival clubhouse looks out over the course set in a canyon with views of the homes of stars and the Pacific Ocean beyond.

It’s a Hollywood institution and been the location for more than one movie or TV show.

The 1952 movie Pat and Mike, starring Katharine Hepburn and Babe Zaharias, was filmed at Riviera, and Follow the Sun, about Hogan, starring Glenn Ford and Anne Baxter.

Riviera has had many famous members, who included Humphrey Bogart, Glen Campbell, Vic Damone, Peter Falk, Jack Ging, Dean Martin, Gregory Peck, Walt Disney, Hal Roach, Douglas Fairbanks, and Mary Pickford.

Today, you might see Larry David or Billy Crystal, whose lockers sit side by side in the clubhouse, where we change our shoes after a warm welcome from a host of Riviera’s staff.

The course is closed to members on Mondays, which means things are quiet and relaxed. After a sumptuous breakfast – we can recommend the Ben Hogan Breakfast Sandwich ($15) of brioche bun, Texas Pete hot sauce aioli, soft scrambled egg, bacon and sausage and Pepper Jack cheese – we are greeted on the first tee.

Not only have we been provided with caddies, both of whom displayed green reading skills that suggest a pact with the devil, but we are also sent on our way by the club’s PR man Steve Brener, who has worked for clients as diverse as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mike Tyson, and general manager Jim Richerson, who was President of the PGA of America from 2020 to 2022.

He is also a proud Irish passport holder, with family roots in Westport, Co Mayo.

We are greeted by them again as we step up to the 10th tee and again after we drag ourselves up the steps at the 18th after the most enjoyable golfing experience I have ever had.

Birdies, pars and bogeys, doubles and triples were made as we were regaled by our caddies with stories about the rich and famous whose incredible homes look out over the course.

Larry David’s home overlooks the 18th, while Mel Brooks’ pad and his indoor swimming pool block out Julie Andrews’ view of the ocean. On purpose, we’re told.

What kind of US Open we will see in 2031 remains to be seen, though we understand Riviera pitched to the USGA a “smaller, premium-sized US Open” inspired by the US Open at Merion in 2013.

“The sign of a good golf course is you could dictate what score you wanted here,” Padraig Harrington said of Riviera. “If they turned around this week and said, you know what, guys, we are going to have a couple under par win this tournament, they could manage that on this golf course.”

Brian Keogh teeing off

Golf course architecture experts have questions about Kikuyu grass in the rough and green surroundings when contrasted with the US Open green firmness, plus the distance problem given the course maxed out at 7,322 yards for the Genesis Invitational in February when Jon Rahm edged out Max Homa by two strokes on 17 under par.

It costs some $350 to play Riviera. If you want to join, the initiation fee is $300,000 plus annual dues of $65,000 for the 1,500 members.

While it would have been fun to bump into Larry David, it would have been an even bigger thrill to meet the late, great LA Times sportswriter and Pulitzer Prize winner Jim Murray, who was a long-time member.

“[The 10th] is a shameless little harlot that just sits there at the end of the bar in her miniskirt and mesh stockings and winks at you,” wrote the man whose most famous intro was arguably, “Gentlemen, start your coffins,” in a piece on the Indianapolis 500.

We hope to be back in 2026, 2028 and 2031, but if the golfing gods say otherwise, we can always recall how we played past Bogey’s Tree, where Humphrey Bogart would sit with a thermos of Jim Beam to watch the pros go by. Roll on another day at the office.