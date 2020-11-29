Golfing giants left a treasure trove of memories to draw on

Among the lots of art auctioned recently by Morgan O'Driscoll at his premises in Skibbereen, two items were of special interest to golfers. Charming caricatures of Harry Bradshaw and Christy O'Connor were created by the renowned Scottish humorist, George Houghton.

As it happens, a much loved duo are readily associated with a time of year when they combined in Mexico City to bring a famous Canada Cup victory to Ireland on November 23, 1958. And when the event had evolved into the World Cup of Golf, its regular November staging in 1990 also coincided with the death of The Brad's great contemporary and Ryder Cup partner, Fred Daly, on the Monday of tournament week at Grand Cypress Resort, Florida.

That was a particularly memorable World Cup in that it marked the first sporting victory by a united German international side. German achievements from that time tend to focus on their soccer triumph at Italia '90, but it was October 3 in fact before the German Democratic Republic and the Federal Republic formally became one nation.

Predictably, Bernhard Langer spearheaded this breakthrough win for what was effectively a very minor golfing nation. Only the previous week, Langer's partner, Torsten Giedeon, had failed to gain a European Tour card by finishing 103rd in the Qualifying School at Montpellier. They were born two weeks apart in August 1957, Langer in Anhausen and Giedeon in Dalldorf in the former West Germany.

A measure of Giedeon's contribution at Grand Cypress is that he matched his illustrious teammate stroke for stroke, to the extent that they finished on the same 10-under-par aggregate of 278 for prize money of $137,500 each. Ireland, represented by David Feherty and Ronan Rafferty, were tied second with England, and America's Payne Stewart was the leading individual with a sparkling aggregate of 271.

This latest achievement embellished Langer's stunning contribution to international golf which, by that stage, included the 1985 Masters title; a second one awaited in 1993. Little could we have imagined back then, that he would continue to command world sporting headlines 30 years later, through his recent Masters exploits as a 63-year-old.

On the Monday of tournament week, November 18, word came through that Daly had died at 79 and with time to gather his thoughts, Feherty was quickly into his stride on meeting the media. Determined to give his former boss a worthy send-off, he described his time as Daly's assistant at Balmoral as "the greatest two years of my life."

Naturally, there were some wonderful stories of which one remains especially memorable. It concerned a time in 1979 when Garth McGimpsey was developing skills which would bring him Walker Cup honours and the British Amateur crown, along with 14 championships on this island.

Determined that his son would have every chance of reaching his full potential, Hal McGimpsey felt that tuition from Daly was absolutely mandatory. So it was that the pair made the pilgrimage to Balmoral, where Hal proceeded to make copious notes for practice-ground reference down the line.

Expand Close The George Houghton caricature of Harry Bradshaw which was sold recently. Photo: Phil Pound Photography / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The George Houghton caricature of Harry Bradshaw which was sold recently. Photo: Phil Pound Photography

Near the end of the lesson, the old pro became seriously animated, swishing the driver vigorously with his left hand through thick grass at the edge of a fairway. "That's it! That's it!," the 1947 Open champion exclaimed, swishing the driver all the while. Believing that his son was being made privy to a great golfing secret, Hal continued to write furiously while eagerly enquiring: "What is it Fred? What is it?" Only to be told: "That's the f**king moss that's destroying our greens."

Feherty was in splendid form that week on both sides of the fairway ropes. Highlight of his tournament play was a course-record closing round of 63, which secured a share of third in the individual table with Ian Woosnam. But there was no catching the Germans. On his return to the event after an absence of 10 years, Langer made the sort of contribution which would have been expected. Yet proving that he was more than a consort to Germany's king, Giedeon's third-round 65 sparked a surge from seventh place at halfway to a stroke behind England after 54 holes.

While these exploits were taking place on the other side of the Atlantic, The Brad travelled north in Paddy Skerritt's car for Daly's funeral, hardly realising that his own grip on life had become decidedly tenuous by that stage. Still, huge pride remained in the fact that he and his great friend had never been beaten as a partnership, either in Ryder Cup or exhibition matches around the world.

One special memory he recalled to me concerned a challenge match in South Africa. "Me and Fred took on the best ball of four amateurs who played off scratch, one, two and three handicap," he glowed. "And we beat them twice. Fred had nerves of steel when the crunch came and I could always manage to sink the odd putt."

From a sentimental standpoint, however, no match meant more to The Brad than an exhibition on October 21, 1970. To mark Daly's 25 years as a professional at Balmoral, he and Fred teamed up to crush former Ryder Cup colleagues, Eric Brown and Max Faulkner, by 6 and 4.

As things transpired, The Brad was soon in a position to make long-term plans with his old pal when he, too, departed for those divot-free fairways in the great beyond on December 22, 1990. And they were joined by Skerritt in November 2001 and most recently by Himself, in May 2016.

Which brings to mind Skerritt's reference to how he and O'Connor would, on occasion, let their hair down with a bit of a sing-song. "Christy always wanted me to belt out a few bars of 'How are things in Glocca Morra'," said the native of Lahinch. "That was his favourite."

Houghton, who was born in Perth in 1905 and died in 1993, was highly regarded as a cartoonist and humorist who produced more than 20 books on golf during the 1950s and '60s. Indeed a measure of his international standing is that Bob Hope contributed an introduction to Houghton's cartoon collection, Addict in Bunkerland, as did the gifted Scot and winner of the Carrolls International, Ronnie Shade, to a collection titled Golf Addicts Galore.

Arguably his most highly-regarded work was the 1967 tips for amateurs titled Better Golf - Definitely! on which he collaborated with Scotland's illustrious Jessie Valentine, who was one of the first women golfers from these islands to turn professional.

The caricatures of The Brad and Himself were done in 1965 and came into the possession of a collector who recently sent them for auction. They were sold for €950 and €750 respectively.

"We reckoned a value of about €300 to €500," said O'Driscoll, who admits to being no more than an occasional golfer as a member of Skibbereen GC.

"The value of this type of item can depend on the artist or the subjects," he said. "I imagine the enhanced value in this case was down to the popularity of the golfers involved."

It was said of Houghton that he thought of himself as a golfing little man, who believed this was true of all who tried their hand at a great game. Except that in this context, he was dealing with two genuine golfing giants.

Sunday Indo Sport