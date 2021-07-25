| 9.8°C Dublin

Golfers Seamus Power and Collin Morikawa were marked out for success on the fairways from a young age

Waterford man Power, 34, can finally join an elite group who can call themselves PGA winners while his American counterpart is a major winner at 24, just three years after competing in the amateur Eisenhower Trophy at Carton House 

Seamus Power on his way to his first PGA Tour victory at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky last Sunday. Photo: Andy Lyons Expand
Colin Morikawa's note to Mark Wehrly Expand

Seamus Power

Dermot Gilleece

Almost three years ago, Seamus Power and Collin Morikawa were plying their considerable golfing skills on the other side of the Atlantic from their native place. In similar circumstances last weekend, success for both of them was precisely, one imagined, in line with their personal ambitions.

With a stunning triumph in the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s, Morikawa gained many admirers for his competitive instincts and the quality of his play, at the tender age of 24. For his part, 34-year-old Power’s PGA Tour victory, in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, should secure him financially for life.

In late August 2018, Morikawa competed in the Eisenhower Trophy at Carton House as a member of a three-man American team with Cole Hammer and Justin Suh. As a 21-year-old at Berkeley University, he had completed a junior season in which he won two collegiate individual titles and, in March of that year, had made the cut as an amateur in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour.

