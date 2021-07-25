Golfers Seamus Power and Collin Morikawa were marked out for success on the fairways from a young age

Almost three years ago, Seamus Power and Collin Morikawa were plying their considerable golfing skills on the other side of the Atlantic from their native place. In similar circumstances last weekend, success for both of them was precisely, one imagined, in line with their personal ambitions.

With a stunning triumph in the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s, Morikawa gained many admirers for his competitive instincts and the quality of his play, at the tender age of 24. For his part, 34-year-old Power’s PGA Tour victory, in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, should secure him financially for life.

In late August 2018, Morikawa competed in the Eisenhower Trophy at Carton House as a member of a three-man American team with Cole Hammer and Justin Suh. As a 21-year-old at Berkeley University, he had completed a junior season in which he won two collegiate individual titles and, in March of that year, had made the cut as an amateur in the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour.

From happenings at Sandwich, however, it was Morikawa’s exemplary demeanour which really struck a chord with Mark Wehrly, the director of championships for Golf Ireland. Having been entrusted with managing the Carton House undertaking for the Golfing Union of Ireland, Wehrly was brought into contact with the various teams and their captains.

“When I got back into the office on the Monday after everything had been wrapped up, there were three cards on my table,” he recalled. “They came from the three American players. Our office was used as the championship headquarters and as the only cards left there in my absence, they were a nice surprise.”

The one from Morikawa read: Dear Mr Mark Wehrly. Thank you for the opportunity to come to Ireland and play in the 2018 World Amateur Team Championship. Ireland and the Irish crowds have been such a memorable experience. What you have done to make this event possible is amazing and I look forward to coming back to Ireland and hopefully playing golf. Thank you for managing one of the best amateur tournaments in the world. Sincerely, Collin Morikawa, Team USA.

“All three messages were personalised, similar and most thoughtful,” added Wehrly. “I knew their team captain, Tom O’Toole, from his time as president of the USGA and he and his players were absolutely devastated to miss out on the title by a stroke from Denmark, making their reaction all the more admirable.

“Watching the Open, I was obviously hoping for an Irish winner, but my thoughts became increasingly dominated by Morikawa. In fact, every time I see him on TV, memories of 2018 make me root for him. And it seems remarkable to think that all of this happened only a few years ago.”

That was also when Power completed his second season on the PGA Tour with earnings of $791,018. He had reason to be pleased, especially with 15 cuts and six top-25 finishes in 28 starts, which included two top-10s. Yet he was roundly self-critical of an ultimate placing of 114th in the FedExCup, declaring: “My long game was shocking ... my stats were brutal.” While attributing considerable credit to his splendid short game, he went on to express a determination to “bring my driving up to the required standard”.

High in the hills overlooking the Mediterranean, a biting wind from Sierra de Mijas swirled through the undulating fairways of La Cala. That was where I first met Power, in circumstances which had to do with intense golf practice, rather than sea, sun and sangria.

He was one of eight Irish boys brought on a training course by the GUI in February 2005. Tall and athletic, though yet to reach his full height of 6ft 3in, he explained he was the only golfer in the small village of Touraneena, situated between Dungarvan and Clonmel.

With enthusiasm typical of his years, he talked of meeting Tiger Woods during the American Express Championship at Mount Juliet the previous September; of seeing him in the bar and marvelling at the muscular development of his upper body. “When I was 11, friends of my dad’s took me playing golf and I loved it from the start,” he said. “Now my dad faces a 25-minute drive from our house to West Waterford Golf Club, but he’s good about it.”

He then talked of his plans to take a route similar to that of Pádraig Harrington into accountancy, by heading for UCC the following autumn. As it happened, the qualification would eventually come many miles away with an honours degree in 2010 from the University of East Tennessee, where he was awarded a scholarship.

Read More

Indications of a bright future with club and ball were to be seen on that Spanish trip, where he ended the week with the best overall score of the group, a splendid 135 Stableford points for 72 holes over strange terrain.

In June of that year, he succeeded Rory McIlroy as Irish Youths champion at Portumna; a year later, he was tied second in the same event at Royal Tara; in 2007, he regained the title on his home terrain of West Waterford and in 2008, he won it yet again, this time at Lurgan. All of which ranks as a remarkable achievement, given the restrictions imposed by age.

Most important among all the ingredients that went into last Sunday’s breakthrough victory, however, was his willingness to endure the tournament golfer’s lot as an exile, where aching thoughts of home are never far away. So it was for Power in September 2017 when the realisation dawned that failure to retain his PGA Tour card at 130th in the final standings would mean missing the All-Ireland hurling final.

Instead of being part of the Waterford throng at Croke Park, he found himself in far off Columbus, Ohio, competing in a $1m tournament on what is now America’s Korn Ferry Tour. “I’ll be looking for an Irish pub televising the match and a late, fourth-round starting time,” he said. “That’ll give me an extra incentive to get among the leaders.” In the event, he earned $18,750 for a share of 13th place.

Power’s Kentucky breakthrough in his 106th event on the PGA Tour is a tremendous achievement. Winning is never easy, especially on foreign soil. In fact, 73 Tour wins by Jack Nicklaus from 594 events represents a success rate of little more than 12pc.

As the Waterford man said: “This changes everything for me. Forever now I’ll be able to say I’m a winner on the PGA Tour. I couldn’t be more proud. It’s unbelievable.” Then, referring to his birdie on the 72nd and eventual success after six holes of sudden-death against JT Poston, he added self-deprecatingly: “I squeezed into a play-off and eventually kind of pulled through there.”

Much is currently being made of the American, Cameron Tringale, and how, two months ago, he became the richest player never to have won on tour. His tournament earnings of $13,743,938 from 297 events since 2010, outstrips the previous record of England’s Brian Davis from 346 events, while Briny Baird also amassed more than $13m from 369 events. The highest for one season, incidentally, was the $5,987,395 which Jim Furyk earned without winning in 2014.

Since 1929, it is estimated that fewer than 10pc of players on the PGA Tour have actually succeeded in winning. Which makes Power part of a fairly elite club, certainly from an Irish perspective. In fact, only seven Irish players have gained the distinction, most of them in recent years.

The list began with Greenore’s Pat O’Hare winning the North and South Championship at Pinehurst in 1922. Then came Darren Clarke, Harrington, Graeme McDowell, McIlroy, Shane Lowry and now Power.

Earnings of $1,484,029 this season have boosted Power’s career money to $4,046,272, quite apart from endorsements. With his playing rights now secure until the end of the 2022/’23 season, it is reasonable to assume he can achieve lifetime financial security by then.

As for Morikawa, the normal criteria simply don’t apply.