Golfers remain in dark over Covid-19 rules as country prepares to enter Level 5

Golf's governing bodies are seeking clarification on the sport's status in Level 5. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Golfers desperate to discover if they can play when Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are imposed tomorrow remain in the dark.

As the country prepare to enter into Level 5, the government have stated that elite professional sport, such as provincial/international rugby and international/League of Ireland soccer, can continue along with horse racing and greyhound racing, all behind closed doors.

However, Golf’s governing bodies are still awaiting clarification from Sport Ireland about whether or not competitive or social golf would be allowed with social distancing.

"Like other sports, GUI and ILGU remain engaged with Sport Ireland regarding the impact of the new restrictions due to come into effect tomorrow night, " the GUI tweeted. "Clubs will be advised of the outcome as soon as possible."

Online Editors