Golf will never again see anyone like Tiger Woods. Very few sports will.

When Tiger burst on to the scene in the late 1990s there was speculation that other African-American golfers might follow in his wake. They didn’t. Because Tiger was one of a kind.

And when injury ended his decade long reign at the top there was speculation about who would be the next Tiger Woods. Would it be Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth or some other prodigy? It wouldn’t be any of them.

There would be no new Tiger Woods because the man was sui generis. The period of dominance he enjoyed in the noughties was a historical anomaly. When it ended golf returned to its old state of chaotic normality. Major tournaments ceased to feel like one man versus the field competitions.

His admission last week that the injuries suffered in February’s car accident spell the end to his full-time PGA career more or less brings down the curtain on the most glorious era in the game he graced. Golf never had it so good even if it didn’t quite appreciate what it had in Tiger Woods.

In his heyday he towered over the sport like no-one had ever done. His one rival as greatest of all-time Jack Nicklaus will retain his status as winner of most majors with 18. No-one thought that would happen when Tiger won his 14th major, the 2008 US Open, at the age of just 32.

Nicklaus added seven Majors after the age of 32 but there would be just one more Major for Tiger and it would take 11 years to arrive as he lost the guts of a decade to injury and personal problems. The Golden Bear proved to have the edge on him in durability but when Tiger was at his peak he stood head and shoulders above the opposition in a way even Nicklaus never managed.

His runs of six majors in three years between 2000 and 2002 and seven in four years between 2005 and 2008 were unprecedented. Nicklaus’ best spell saw him win four between 1971 and 1973. Ben Hogan came closest to Tiger with six from 1950 to 1953.

Yet the record books don’t fully show the magnitude of Tiger’s achievement. He appealed to a huge amount of people who normally had only a passing interest in golf, brought a massive new audience to the game and helped it shed the old stuffy country club image. (It is a signal irony that pundits within the game derided him for lacking charisma when no player in their beloved sport had ever captured the imagination of so many people outside it.)

When Tiger left the stage an awful lot of the sport’s new glamour and excitement went with him. That was why golf never saw anything like the wild scenes of jubilation which greeted his comeback win in the 2019 Masters. Nicklaus’ 1986 Masters triumph or Phil Mickelson’s in this year’s PGA Championship were great sentimental triumphs for the golf cognoscenti but neither of them made anything like the same general impact.

That’s because Tiger, like Muhammad Ali, transcended his sport by sheer dint of star power. Ali also embraced a symbolic racial role in a way Tiger seemed unwilling to. But he was aware of his special status all the same.

It’s notable for example that after winning the 1997 Masters he said, “I wasn’t the pioneer. Charlie Sifford, Lee Elder and Teddy Rhodes played that role. I said a little prayer and said thanks to those guys. You are the ones who did it for me.”

Elder died last week at the age of 87. In 1975 he became the first black player to compete in the Masters, having qualified by winning the Monsanto Open in Florida at a club which six years earlier had forced him to change in the car park because they wouldn’t allow African Americans on their premises.

Sifford should have been the first but the Masters refused to invite him in the 1960s while giving places to players ranked below him. When Rhodes won a 1948 court case against the PGA’s ‘whites only’ rules, the Association changed its events to ‘invitational’ status so they wouldn’t have to let him play.

By mentioning their names at the moment of his first, and perhaps his greatest victory, Tiger showed his awareness of the historical significance of winning at the great sporting bastion of white supremacy. Things were better for him than they had been for Elder but he still went to work in an environment where, in the words of the great American golf writer John Feinstein, most players were so right wing their ideal president would have been shock jock Rush Limbaugh. They ended up getting the next best thing.

If it ever did slip Tiger’s mind that he was an outsider there was always someone there to remind him, like Fuzzy Zoeller and Sergio Garcia with their ‘Fried Chicken’ jibes. People are more attuned to questions of racism these days. But it was easy enough to see back then how so much of the incessant sniping at Tiger’s demeanour, personality and behaviour was prompted by the one obvious difference between the player and almost all his rivals.

Hence the gleeful ‘we have him now’ reaction to the revelations about Tiger’s private life. It was Cancel Culture avant la lettre being led by the kind of people nobody would ever describe as ‘Woke’.

Tiger had a lot to put up with. The former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan is currently in hot water for allegedly referring to Yorkshire’s Asian players as “You Lot” during his time there. For a lot of the golf establishment Tiger was a one man “You Lot.”

But it was easier for pundits to look the other way just as it was easier to bang on about the ‘great tradition’ and ‘classiness’ of Augusta National when a big part of that tradition is good old boy southern racism and the ‘classiness’ just the way that racism has always been dolled up to make it look a bit better.

Anyway Tiger stuck it to them in 1997 and for a long time after that. It didn’t matter if the begrudgers liked to make pointed comparisons about the moral contrast between the world number one and the paragon Phil Mickelson.

The general public, who couldn’t care less that golf is the only sport in which players call penalties on themselves, loved Tiger. They recognised indisputable greatness as they recognised it in Ali and Pele and Maradona and Jordan. He made his game matter to more people than it ever had before and for a golden moment perhaps made it seem more exciting, more spectacular and more inclusive than it really was.

Golf didn’t deserve him.

Pauw’s team developing into a terrific tale

If Ireland’s victory over Georgia on Tuesday had become something of a carnival by the end it was a denouement richly deserved by Vera Pauw’s team. After a year when the majority of their games were against higher ranked opposition the side were finally able to relax a little bit.

They were also able to wipe out the memories of the disappointing draw against Slovakia with a performance which confirmed the promise of the terrific win in Finland. Georgia may not be the strongest of opposition but Sweden managed just four goals against them and Finland only three.

The performance also suggested that Ireland’s quest for World Cup qualification will be one of the big sports stories in 2022. They travel to Sweden in April and Georgia in June but their fate will ultimately be decided in the six days at the start of September when they play Finland at home and Slovakia away.

Negotiate those matches successfully and Ireland will face either one or two rounds of October play-offs though it’s even possible they could end up in a series of inter-confederation play-offs in March 2023. But for the moment runners-up spot in Group A is the target and one Ireland look well capable of achieving.

Rebel O’Leary was a pleasure to watch play

Two 1984 goals typified the unique magic of Seánie O’Leary, who died on Wednesday at the age of 69.

One came in the All-Ireland final against Offaly. Jimmy Barry-Murphy’s pass is slightly behind O’Leary, who has his back to goal with ‘keeper Damien Martin hurtling towards him. But the corner-forward kills the ball with his first touch, turns and sweeps it into the net with his second. It’s a classic piece of instinctive finishing.

The other came late in the Munster final against Tipp. Everyone expects Tony O’Sullivan’s shot for a winning point to drop over the bar. But when ‘keeper John Sheedy somehow brings it down, O’Leary is there to put it in the net. He alone has followed it in on the off chance. The opportunist’s instincts are at work again.

O’Leary was one of the greatest goalscorers in hurling history bagging 66 from 96 inter-county games. There were two in that 1984 final, four against Waterford in the 1982 Munster decider, the match-winner against Wexford in the 1977 All-Ireland final and a whopping 20 all told in the 1971-’72 season.

Deceptively quick and enormously skilful, he also had the toughness to play in that 1977 final after breaking his nose in the pre-match warm-up and to continue his career after losing a kidney. It was a pleasure and a privilege to see him play.