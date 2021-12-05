| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Golf will never again see anyone like Tiger Woods. Very few sports will

Eamonn Sweeney

&lsquo;The period of dominance Tiger Woods enjoyed in the noughties was a historical anomaly.&rsquo; Photo: PA Expand
Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2020 Masters at Augusta. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters Expand

Close

&lsquo;The period of dominance Tiger Woods enjoyed in the noughties was a historical anomaly.&rsquo; Photo: PA

‘The period of dominance Tiger Woods enjoyed in the noughties was a historical anomaly.’ Photo: PA

Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2020 Masters at Augusta. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2020 Masters at Augusta. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

/

‘The period of dominance Tiger Woods enjoyed in the noughties was a historical anomaly.’ Photo: PA

Golf will never again see anyone like Tiger Woods. Very few sports will.

When Tiger burst on to the scene in the late 1990s there was speculation that other African-American golfers might follow in his wake. They didn’t. Because Tiger was one of a kind.

Top Videos

Privacy