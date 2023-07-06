Golden years await at beautiful Blainroe

Wicklow club has undergone a €500,000 bunker enhancement ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2028

Long before we discovered the Costa del Sol, summer in 1970s Dublin involved epic day trips to Wicklow’s east coast to enjoy the delights of the Silver Strand and Brittas Bay.

Little did we know as we packed th e windbreaks, the buckets and spades and the TK lemonade that wedged between those sandy delights on this lovely stretch of coastline, one of Irish golf’s true hidden gems was taking shape.

Founded in 1978 when developer Christy Cooney called in the great Fred Hawtree to create something special for the growing number of Dubliners who were holidaying or now living nearby, Blainroe has matured into a wonderful test of golf with sea-cliff views that make this far more than your average Irish parkland test.

The club, which is now very much a Wicklowman’s domain with the Dubs making up just a third of its 1,200-strong membership, will celebrate its golden jubilee in 2028 with every right to puff out its chest.

It will do so as a premium golfing test following 25 years of improvements to the course, the latest of which has just been completed.

Blainroe

Costing €500,000, a major overhaul of its bunkering and drainage was carried out by Westenborg Golf Design’s Marc Westenborg with the help of head greenkeeper Tony Redmond and his staff and the deep course knowledge of a coterie of long-standing members and advice from consultant Gerry Byrne, head greenkeeper at The K Club.

Five holes, which had become unplayable in the winter, have been given new drainage while there are now 61 new bunkers, all built with the Rolls-Royce of modern materials.

Westenborg’s impressive CV includes Dun Laoghaire, Dooks and Southport & Ainsdale, and Blainroe is very much at home in such company and a course worthy of any golfer looking for a great challenge in privileged surroundings.

As a club, it stands comparison with any of our best parklands, offering a deceptively challenging 6,715-yard test (6,140 metres) from the blue tees over varied terrain in ever-present sea breezes with the cliffside holes on the back nine only a small part of the overall challenge.

Given the views – how many Irish clubs can boast their very own secluded private beach? – the green fee (see factfile) is money well spent.

Things have moved apace over the past 20 years following a buy-out of the members in 2001. Dr Martin Hawtree, son of Fred, returned to redesign the course, heralding the start of a period of renewal and rebirth that is only getting started at a very family- oriented affair and a dream club for juniors.

It’s a huge source of pride for the members, and President Liam Fitzpatrick is genuinely delighted with the bunker project driven by long-standing Blainroe member Greg Allen, the golf and athletics correspondent with RTÉ.

“The course is now magnificent,” Liam says. “Magnificent. Twenty years ago, we did the green complexes and tee boxes. As you know, the greens out there are fantastic, and the bunker project has really brought us on a lot.

Blainroe

“Tony Redmond and his staff have done a lot of work on the presentation of the course, and we’ve really exploited the sea views we have on practically all holes with more work to come on the 18th this autumn, which will give unimpeded views of the cliffs, all the way to the spectacular 14th.

As for the bunkers, the work was long overdue.

“The bunkers were 17 years old when we assessed them five years ago with a view to doing this project, and they had well gone past their sell-by date,” Greg explains. “They had become a bit inconsistent, and we were literally filling them with sand every year to put an Elastoplast on it rather than do the needed surgery. In other words, it was costing us money to maintain them at a relatively ordinary level.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 6th July

The old bunkers were smartened up for last year’s successful staging of the Irish Mid-Amateur Championship. But just a week after winner Peter O’Keeffe had headed back to Douglas with the trophy, they were dug up.

Having originally boasted 67 bunkers covering more than 8,000m2, Blainroe now has 61 covering just under 3,000m2, all of them perfectly situated and built to the highest standards.

They boast Breslin sand, and each bunker is lined with capillary concrete, allowing for perfect drainage and maintenance savings that will nullify the added €60,000 expense.

It’s a tremendous asset to what President Liam calls a family-oriented club with a very loyal membership.

Blainroe

After all, Captain Derek Sherwin has been there from the start, while Lady Captain Bernie Cooney is the daughter of the original developer.

“They have all been here from day one, which just shows the family nature of the club and the continuity from the initial stages,” explains the President, a Kildare native who has been a member for 25 years.

“They like to say here that when there are two generations of your family buried in Rathnew, then you can say you are a blow-in!”

As for the course, it’s a great test of golf.

Three of the nine toughest holes come as you crest the highest point of the course at the sixth green and admire sea views that offer a vista of Mount Snowden in Wales on a clear day.

There are just three par-threes, but while the first two, the eighth and 15th, measure just under 200 yards, the best of the three is arguably the 113-metre (124-yard) 17th, which plays directly towards the sea to a sand-protected green that looks deceptively small and shallow from the tee.

While it’s one of the shorter par-fours on the course, the 10th is a real beauty. A left to right dogleg with out-of-bounds right and trees left, requiring a shortish iron to a green set behind a shimmering stream.

The seaside finishing stretch is certainly not for the faint-hearted, starting with the short, par-four 14th, which requires a brave drive over the sea from a clifftop promontory tee box.

There are plans afoot to make this par-four even more spectacular by pushing the green back and right towards the cliff’s edge. It would add 35 yards to the hole, marking the start of the journey home towards the comfort of the family-friendly clubhouse at a club that gets better with each passing year.

Blainroe Golf Club

Address: Blainroe, Co. Wicklow, A67 YY01

Email: info@blainroe.com

Telephone: 0404 68168

Website: www.blainroe.com

Factfile Green fees: Weekdays €55, Weekends €80 Society rates: 12 to 49 players, Weekdays €45, Weekends €60 Buggy hire: Yes €50 Club hire: Yes €40 Electric trolleys: Yes €15 Range balls: No Signature hole: 14th 296 metres (whites). A short but treacherous Par 4. The tee shot is played across the cliffs to a slightly uphill fairway with the sea and out of bounds right and a forest up the left. The fairway bunker on the right must be avoided too. A small, narrow green is well protected by a deep bunker on the left and a mound on the right. PGA professional Barry Davis says: The 14th demands a well-hit driver for most. The line is left of the fairway bunker, avoiding the trees on the left. The fairway is a lot bigger than it looks but the approach must be kept below the hole on one of the most challenging greens where most putts fall towards the sea. Membership rates: Ordinary €1,396; 5-Day €1,067; Intermediate from €301 to €795. All rates exclude insurance and Gof Ireland fee. Call manager or download application form at www.blainroe.com Nearby clubs: Wicklow, The European Club, Arklow, Woodenbridge, Druids Glen and Druids Heath.