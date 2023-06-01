Glasson Lakehouse and Hidden Heartlands make Ireland’s first WPGA Series event a big hit

WPGA success: (L-R) Gillian Burrell, Alison Nicholas, Sarah Bennett and Lynn McCool at last week’s WPGA Series event

Glasson Lakehouse’s hosting of the first WPGA Series event in Ireland was a roaring success last week.

Twenty female PGA members participated in a Pro-Am on the Monday before the season’s first OCEANTEE WPGA Series stroke play event the following day.

Former US Open champion and Solheim Cup captain Alison Nicholas played in the Pro-Am that saw Irish Girls’ Strokeplay champion Olivia Costello make seven birdies for Emma Allen’s winning team.

Before the Pro-Am, all 20 teams were invited to a golf clinic at Glasson’s driving range, where Nicholas and former PGA Captain Sarah Bennett put on a long game clinic and Sarah Claridge and Louise Darcy gave a chipping and putting clinic.

PGA Advanced Fellow Professional Gillian Burrell hosted a Q&A session after the Pro-Am before Allen completed the double on Tuesday by winning the pro-only event by three shots with a level-par 72

Glasson Lakehouse’s Director of Golf, Lynn McCool, hopes it can become an annual event.

“Events like this don’t happen without the support of our sponsors, Press Up Hospitality Group, Failte Ireland and Killester Travel, who enabled us to stage a great event here in Ireland supporting women in sport.”