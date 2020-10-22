Giving golf special privilege would not be a good look for the sport right now - thanks to Phil, Séamus and Co

REMINISCING once about Jack Grout, his only formal instructor, Jack Nicklaus spoke with great affection of how the old pro would grab his hair, to keep his star pupil's head still during a swing.

In golf, keeping your head down is an imperative.

Ask the Oireachtas Golf Society.

There are few medical reasons as to why recreational or competitive golf should be halted today, as the country lurches into a second, soul-crushing lockdown in seven months.

So like many of the other estimated 400,000 or so active or semi-active golfers in this country, we’re inclined to simply blame The Clifden 81.

Now, more than ever, it’s essential to have people to blame for everything: politicians, journalists, the GAA – whoever.

On Tuesday, we tuned into Liveline to hear the debate about the GAA Championships going ahead through a Level 5 lockdown. Joe was struggling.

Jacqui wanted to know why her daughter’s beauty salon had to close but “elite footballers can still go and play football.”

“I don’t understand why it’s OK if you’re an elite athlete,” she posited, “but somebody who is trying to make their living in the hair and beauty industry, can’t.”

Read More

The precise line of Jacqui’s logic wasn’t clear.

But it was a noble effort at Whataboutery, our new national pastime.

On social media these past 48 hours, the debate has quickly plunged into the realms of ‘why can you do your thing but I can’t do my thing?’ without merited argument.

In all likelihood, part of the reason golf has been stopped is that once the people organising this latest social blackout start to make exceptions, the whole thing rapidly descends into farce.

But equally, with Level 5 being the most severe restriction, where everything but essential activity is forbidden, any sport being played over the next six weeks can do so only with special privilege.

And that’s not a good look for golf just now.

Not since Phil and Séamus and the rest had their soiree and caused the big storm when, as sure as night follows day, all the old tropes about golf were rolled out and used to sully it.

Just as they were again yesterday.

The news that golf was for the chop was revealed via the Irish Daily Mirror, who recalled that ‘The pampered putters of the country (sic) got a controversial exception to play the game during the country’s first lockdown when most other sports were banned.

“But”, it confirmed, “the Department of Sport has decided the game favoured by the wealthier in society will be out of bounds for the next six weeks.”

Take that, the wealthier in society.

There is, however, a strong case for golf – and other primarily outdoor-based, non-contact sports – being exempt.

In fact, it's difficult to make a case against them, so long as people adhere to the 5KM limit for travelling.

Primarily, they require no modification to function as a highly safe social outlet for people.

And golf specifically is one of the few sports in which people regularly participate in this country past the age of 50.

A 2017 ESRI report, commissioned by the Confederation of Golf in Ireland (CGI), found that “among the more popular activities, it has a unique appeal to older adults, with the highest participation rates for individuals in their 60 and 70s.

“For older people in particular, the recorded level of regular physical activity is likely to be highly beneficial.”

At a time when mental health has become a useful issue to some politicians who, through their policies, had shown no previous interest in it, golf provides a release from the intensity and stress of living through a pandemic for those inclined to play it.

Of course, golf is not unique in this function.

But like tennis, sailing, outdoor athletics, etc., it can provide it in an environment that is mostly secure from the spread of infection.

The reason the GAA Championships, international rugby and the League of Ireland are proceeding is because, more or less, they can do so without serious risk of spread due to the highly controlled environment in which they’re played and the limited number of people involved.

Golf is much lower risk. And has a far higher participation rate.

Granted, people who don’t play golf will be naturally disinclined to offer much sympathy to those who do this morning.

But closing the golf courses won’t have any reductive effect on transmission rates, just a negative impact on the physical and mental wellbeing on those who use them.