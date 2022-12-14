Gary Hurley signs new sponsorship deal with Experience Ireland Golf and Travel

West Waterford’s Gary Hurley has signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Killarney-based Golf Tour Operator, Experience Ireland Golf & Travel.

“I’m delighted to announce this partnership with Experience Ireland Golf & Travel and begin showcasing what they have to offer while I compete on the DP World Tour this season”, said Hurley, who will round off 2022 alongside Tom McKibbin and John Murphy at the DP World Tour’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open this week.

“I’m so proud to be Irish and to be working with a company who specialise in showing off our great country, not just our great golf courses, but our history too is such a perfect fit.”

The experts in designing bespoke itineraries in Ireland for those visiting the country, Experience Ireland Golf & Travel is a one-stop Tour Operator.

“It’s great to be linking up with Gary for the next two years and it’s hopefully something we can continue into the future as well,” said Experience Ireland’s CEO, Tom Kennedy.

“We have been looking to support one of the Irish pros on tour, and we are proud that Gary will wear our logo for the coming two years.

“We’re sure he will have some great results in 2023 and 2024, following on from his excellent end to the year in 2022.”

Hurley recently won his DP World Tour card for the 2023 season, having come through the gruelling, six-round Q-School in Spain.

He competed on the Alps Tour in 2022 with his win at the Alps de Andalucia, his tie for second at the Roma Alps Open and third place finish at the Castelconturbia Alps Open, securing fifth place in the final Alps Tour Order of Merit and his Challenge Tour card for 2023.

However, just a couple of weeks later, Hurley finished tied 13th at the Final Stage of Q-School to clinch his ticket to the DP World Tour.

He has since competed at two DP World Tour events in South Africa, finishing tied 35th in the Investec South African Open and tied 32nd in last week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship.