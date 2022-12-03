Gary Hurley produces sensational finish in South African Open

Gary Hurley showed his mental strength for the umteenth time this season when he overcame his second double bogey of the day and finished birdie-birdie-eagle to break par for the third day running in the Investec South African Open.

The West Waterford man was three-over for the day with three to play at Blair Atholl when he birdied the 16th and 17th, then hit a five-iron to 20 feet at the par-five 18th and rolled in the eagle putt for a one-under 71.

He’s tied 25th on six-under, 12 shots behind young South African Thriston Lawrence, who moved a step closer to joining legend Gary Player and other greats of the game as a winner of this historic title.

“It was up and down again today,” admitted Hurley (29) who double bogeyed the first but almost hole in one at the third, then birdied fifth to get back to level par.

“There was a lot of really good golf mixed with some poor shots. I’m happy with how I stayed in it to end.”

A bogey at the ninth and a double-bogey at the 15th left him well down the field but he rallied brilliantly to improve his chances of a big cheque.

Holywood’s Tom McKibbin shot a one-over 73 that leaves him tied 34th on five-under.

But Lawrence carded a five-under 67 on Saturday to head into Sunday’s final round with a two-shot lead on 18 under par.

His nearest challenger is Frenchman Clément Sordet on 16 under following a third-round 66, with Sweden’s Jens Fahrbring in third place on 12 under after a 69.

Lawrence’s putter was again the key to his success and kept him in a lead he has held since the first round.

“The putting has definitely been key. It was good fun out there. It started off well with a birdie on the first and then I lost a bit of momentum around the turn. But yes, 18 under. I didn’t think the winning score would be 18 under to be honest, and now I’m there after three rounds,” he said.

Lawrence won twice in his rookie season on the DP World Tour last year, becoming the first South African in history to win the Tour’s Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Award.

He now has the chance to add his name to one of the most historic trophies in world golf.

“It’s our country’s Open and I’m playing good golf. I’m enjoying it. We had a good crowd out there and I have most of my family here. It’s been fun,” he said.