‘Frustrating’ 12th place finish for Niall Kearney in Dutch Open as he looks to ‘seal the deal’ in card chase

Niall Kearney plays his tee shot at the 1st hole during day four of the Dutch Ope. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

More than words: Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden poses with the trophy at the 18th green after winning the Dutch Open at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Niall Kearney vowed not to give up in his quest for his European Tour card after finishing tied 12th behind an emotional Kristoffer Broberg in the Dutch Open at Bernardus Golf .

Tied eighth overnight, the Royal Dublin man (33) was on course for his third top-10 finish in the season when he holed a bunker shot for eagle at the 12th and birdied the 16th to get to 14-under. But while he finished bogey-bogey to card a one-under 71, his 12th place finish still catapulted him up 10 spots to 118th in the Race to Dubai, leaving him just inside the crucial top 126.

"Today was a bit frustrating," Kearney confessed after winning €14,948 to take his season's winnings to €170,412. "I gave myself a lot of chances, but the putter was very cold, unfortunately. I made a great eagle out of the bunker on 12 and made a great birdie on 16. I had chances all the way. Unfortunately, I finished bogey-bogey, which was disappointing."

There are just five regular events remaining and Kearney is unsure how many starts he will get as he battles to remain in the top 126.

"I have category 22, so it is hard to plan. Hopefully I am going to get some more starts, because obviously I am chasing a card. It’s great to have another positive week and it has been a positive season overall. So, hopefully, I can get a couple more chances to seal the deal."

A maiden winner in 2015, the Swede played just 11 events between 2018 and 2020 after suffering a series of hip and knee injuries. He led by eight shots overnight but saw his lead reduced to two shots over up-and-coming German star Mattias Schmid, who shot 66 before birdying the 17th and carding a level 72 to win by three on 23-under.

"It's been a nightmare," Broberg said. "I was so close to quitting, it's been so . . . I don't know the word for it, but it's been a tough time."

Ryder Cup vice-captain Graeme McDowell tied for 22nd on nine under after a 72 with Cormac Sharvin 64th on one under after a 73 and James Sugrue 73rd after a 72.

On the Challenge Tour, England's Alfie Plant shot 67, then beat Austria's Lukas Nemecz and Germany's Marcel Schneider with a birdie at the first playoff hole to win the Hopps Open de Provence after they had tied on 17-under. Kinsale's John Murphy was 42nd on four-under after a 72 with Tramore's Robin Dawson 48th, a shot further back, after a 73.

At Limerick Golf Club, Newlands beat Galway Bay 4-1 to win the AIG Women’s Junior Cup as Killarney beat Corrstown 4-1 in the Men’s Junior Cup.