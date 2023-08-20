‘Frustrated’ Rory McIlroy laments missed chances in FedEx Cup race

Rory McIlroy confessed it was "frustrating" to let a handful of late birdie chances slip away as he fell four shots behind leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler in the BMW Championship in Chicago.

The world number two is looking to a win fourth FedExCup at next week's Tour Championship, but he complained his putting was not as consistent as he might have liked after carding a three-under 67 in the third round at Olympia Fields.

He's tied for fifth on eight-under-par, but after missing an eight-footer for birdie at the 16th, a five-footer at the 17th and a makeable 18-footer at the last, he was not totally content.

After getting off to a fast start with four birdies in his first six holes, a special round looked on the cards.

But he bogeyed the ninth and three-putted the 10th before picking up just one birdie at the par-five 15th, coming home.

“Got off to a great start, holed some nice putts early, sort of stalled in the middle of the round," McIlroy said.

“Basically gave myself a great up-and-down on 14, and then gave myself four great chances on the last four holes and only converted one of them.

"A little disappointing there. Felt like I could have been a couple closer to the lead. But overall, happy with how I played today compared to yesterday."

On his putting, he added: "Those putts, like on 10 or the missed putts coming down the last few holes here, I know when I'm putting well, I should hole those, and I'm not. It's a little frustrating.

"I feel like the rest of my game is in good enough shape to make up for it, but I'd love to have a full 18 holes where I feel with the putter like I felt for like the first six."

Scheffler shot a six-under 64 and Fitzpatrick a 66 to lead by a shot on 11-under from Open champion Brian Harman (67) with Max Homa (71) a shot further back in fourth.

McIlroy is tied for fifth with Viktor Hovland on eight-under and is projected to remain third in the FedExCup.

Seamus Power is projected to fall from 35th to 41st after he failed to make a birdie in a 74 that left him 48th on 12-over.

Only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings progress to East Lake next week

"Look, tomorrow if I go out, try to shoot the best score I can, try to win the golf tournament. Even if I don't win, I'm still going to be in a great spot going into East Lake," McIlroy said.

"But the higher up you are on that board going into East Lake, the better chance you have.

“Tomorrow, my focus is trying to go out here and win this golf tournament."