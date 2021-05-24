Frustrated McIlroy loses his driving mojo

Rory McIlroy admits he must regain trust in his driving if he’s to get back to being the player who became a four-time Major winner by the age of 25.

The world No 7 was a shadow of the man who won the PGA Championship by eight strokes at Kiawah Island nine years ago as he closed with a level-par 72 to finish 52nd in the clubhouse on five-over-par.

That McIlroy (32) arrived at Kiawah Island less than 100pc certain that he would contend for another Major championship was evident after his first practice round.

His win in the Wells Fargo Championship came out of the blue, given he’s only been working with Pete Cowen and Dr Bob Rotella for little more than a month.

Now he admits he’s been struggling to regain his driving mojo for the past three years, and that’s a big challenge with just 24 days to go to the US Open at Torrey Pines.

“I still have a ways to go with everything,” he said, explaining he never felt the same level of comfort at the Ocean Course as he does at venues such as Quail Hollow or Muirfield Village, where he reappears in two weeks.

“I just need to figure out a driver, as well. I just haven’t driven the ball as well as I know that I can for a long time, and that’s the foundation of my game, I guess. Once I’m driving it well, everything becomes so much easier.

“I just haven’t driven the ball like myself for a while. Probably haven’t driven the ball like myself since 2019, so I need to figure it out.”

He arrived as the hot favourite following his win in the Wells Fargo Championship, but he knew in his heart he wasn’t the same player.

“I didn’t understand those high expectations,” he said. “It was good to get a win at Quail Hollow, a course that I’ve always played well on and am comfortable on.

“But I said to you guys whenever I was up here on Tuesday, I didn’t remember much of 2012. For whatever reason, it just wasn’t a very memorable week in many ways. I didn’t feel like playing well here nine years ago was going to automatically make me play well again. I felt like coming in here, there was still parts of my game that I needed to sharpen up, and obviously, those parts were exposed this week in the wind and on a tough course.”

Coach Pete Cowen is keen to reduce the movement in McIlroy’s slinging draw, but that clearly remains a work in progress as he found just 31 of 56 and ranked 79th for par-five scoring.

His putting was also well below par, and having made everything inside the six feet at Quail Hollow, he missed eight putts in that range in South Carolina, losing strokes to the field each day.

The short game was always going to be a huge factor given the raised greens, but McIlroy was miles from his best, finishing the week 76th of 81 for scrambling.

It was little wonder he was second last for par-five scoring, losing 11 shots to Phil Mickelson and 12 to Brooks Koepka over the first three rounds alone.

Asked what was most frustrating, he said: “Just all of it. The par-fives were a killer. I made six bogeys on the par-fives in the first two days, I think. Especially on a par-72, those are the holes that you have to birdie.

“Even walking off there with pars is a disappointment, so to walk off there with bogeys is obviously even worse. Yeah, I really put myself behind the eight-ball with that.

“I actually felt like I putted okay the first couple days, and then just over the weekend, I started to miss a few. I started to over-read them a little bit and was sort of questioning my reads. A little bit of indecisiveness crept in.”

Starting the day on five-over, he had a chance to grab a back door top-10 finish with a low round but drove into the water at his opening hole for the third time in four days before going on to mix four birdies with three bogeys for his 72.

“More of the same, very average, sort of can’t really get anything going, and it was a day where you had to get off to a fast start,” McIlroy said. “The first few holes were playing a lot easier than they have done, and I didn’t do that, and yeah, just sort of stuck in neutral.”

As he prepared to get back to his Florida base, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka were heading for the first tee. He hoped to catch the back nine on landing, but he wasn’t surprised to see Koepka in the final group, having played with him for the first two days.

“He hung in there,” he said of Koepka’s play over the first two rounds. “I guess, and that’s what you need to do in Major championships, just keep hanging around.”

As for Mickelson, he hopes he can be as competitive at 50 as the Californian.

“I can certainly see it with someone like Phil who feeds off the energy of the crowd and gets going,” he said. “I don’t know what 20 years down the line is going to look like for me, but hopefully, I’m in Phil’s position and still contending in these things.”