From ‘nearly man’ to Augusta – Matt McClean ready for the hard graft after becoming seventh Irish amateur to qualify for The Masters

Matt McClean shook off his nearly man tag in incredible fashion when he held off international teammate Hugh Foley to clinch the US Mid-Amateur Championship – and there is a huge added bonus as he will now play in the Masters and US Open next year.

The Belfast optometrist has yet to win a big championship on this side of the pond, but in beating Foley 3&1 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin to win the elite USGA event for over 25s on Saturday, he admits he will be practising hard now to put in good performances when he joins Ireland's golfing stars at Augusta National and Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.

"Well, I think first I'll probably have to practice quite a bit over the next six months to have a good sort of show of myself there," McClean said of his Major starts next year. "But yeah, even to be mentioned in the same field as those guys is a bit surreal, really. I don't think it will really kick in at all, probably not until I get to the event or maybe the practice rounds before."

With Seamus Power also likely to make the Masters and US Open via the World Rankings and Pádraig Harrington exempt for Los Angeles following his win in the US Senior Open, the Malone Golf Club star will be rubbing shoulders with the elite of world golf.

He will become the seventh Irish amateur to play in the Masters following JB Carr (1967, '68,' 69), Garth McGimpsey (1986,' 87), Michael Hoey (2002), Brian McElhinney (2006), Alan Dunbar (2013) and James Sugrue (2020).

At 29, he's a late bloomer in the game, having played soccer and Gaelic football at school before golf took over as he took his first strides in the game at Balmoral Golf Club.

He'd come close in Championships earlier this year, finishing fifth in the West of Ireland and sixth in the Lytham Trophy before losing out to Colm Campbell in a playoff for the Flogas Irish Amateur Open strokeplay at The Island in May.

He went on to finish third in the Brabazon Trophy at Saunton the following weekend, then reached the last 16 of the Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes before being pipped at the post by Foley in the North of Ireland Championship at Royal Portrush, finishing just a shot behind.

His brilliant season earned him a call-up with Mark Power and Robert Moran for Great Britain and Ireland for the St Andrews Trophy — the precursor to next year's Walker Cup — which resulted in a win over the Continent of Europe.

But he remained luckless in individual events, losing out to Foley in the semi-finals of the AIG Irish Amateur Close at Headfort.

He'd toyed with the idea of turning professional before Covid-19 hit in 2020 and while he has not given up on that idea, the 29-year-old will remain amateur for another year so he can play the Masters and the US Open and remain eligible for the Walker Cup at St Andrews next year.

"When you're up there all the time, at some point, it's going to pay off," said before the Close. "I've been told that a few times about knocking on the door, but I'll keep on trying. Sometimes you look back and think you might have won four championships by now, but when it does come about, hopefully, it will feel all the sweeter."

Those words proved prophetic as he went on to win in Wisconsin against Foley, his foursomes partner for Ireland, who was also his travelling companion and housemate last week in Erin Hills.

"Yeah, it's unbelievable," he said. "To think that a year or maybe less, six months ago, I probably wasn't fully aware of the competition and just had never thought about it. One of the guys from the Ireland team (Marc Boucher), said ‘the US Mid-Am is on this year at Erin Hills; we should probably go’. I was like, ‘yeah, we should probably go’. So it wasn't my idea initially, so I thank him for bringing up the idea.

"Yeah, it's unbelievable, really. I think winning a tournament, I came close on probably three occasions, maybe four occasions this year, sort of winning over in Europe and the UK and Ireland and wasn't able to quite get the job done by a playoff and one shot and that sort of stuff.

"To get a win was the goal for the year and to sort of have the last one of the year, especially this one with the significance of it, that it brings, is - I'm over the moon with it."

An optometrist by trade, he toyed with the idea of turning professional and started playing full-time amateur golf in 2018 with a view to giving it three years to see how good he could become. But with the pandemic wrecking 2020 and most of 2021, he'll play amateur golf next year before almost certainly entering Q-School.

He's going to be 30 next summer and with the Walker Cup at St Andrews a big goal for 2023, he said earlier this year he needed a big win big to have the confidence in his game to take the leap into the paid ranks.

His belief in his game, honed by his lifelong coach Michael McGee at Malone Golf Club, has given him more consistency than he's ever had in his career.

He was shocked to win in Wisconsin having been five-over par after six holes in strokeplay qualifying to qualify in tied sixth on three-under, four shots behind the leading qualifier, with Foley tied fourth.

"Hugh has probably been the best player in Ireland for the past two months, three months, and top two, three in the UK and Ireland," he said. "He's playing pretty much the best golf he's ever played. I've had a really good year myself, and we know each other very well, play a lot of practice rounds, play tournaments.

"I never want to play him because your chances - maybe it might work out 50/50. I'm sure he has similar ideas playing against me maybe. But yeah, it's tough to beat someone you're very friendly with and share a lot of time with.

"But we're both obviously going into it with the same intention of we're going to have a very friendly, good game, and thankfully we both played well, and it came down to two shots over 36 holes in the end, which is next to nothing, really."

His progress was closely followed by Ireland's top professionals with Lowry and Harrington both offering their congratulations via social media.

"Yeah, it's pretty good," McClean said. "As I said, Padraig Harrington, I saw the tweet last night. The first I was aware of it was probably last night. We were sitting in Dan's house (his caddie) and the TV was on. I think it was an American channel. They had a few highlights of the golf in the afternoon yesterday, so we were watching ourselves on TV at the dinner table, which was a bit odd.

"But we sort of heard about Padraig's tweet about it. I follow Shane Lowry on Instagram, so I saw it on my phone, his post he put up, as well.

"If McIlroy is - he's sort of in a different level compared to us, he's obviously a huge celebrity and massive golfer. To even have the attention of any of those type of players that we've mentioned is pretty good. To even know that they sort of are interested in what's going on here and they're showing interest, it all seems very genuine, which is brilliant.

"Yeah, to have their thoughts while we're out here playing these tournaments is pretty good."