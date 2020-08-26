Francis forces play to be halted

Inclement weather forced the R&A to delay the start of play by two hours in the men’s event at Royal Birkdale and the women’s championship at West Lancashire (stock photo)

Storm Francis forced organisers to abandon the first round of strokeplay qualifying for the Amateur Championship and the Women's Amateur Championship.

Inclement weather forced the R&A to delay the start of play by two hours in the men's event at Royal Birkdale and the women's championship at West Lancashire.

Following a second suspension of play at both courses in the afternoon, the R&A decided to cancel the first round and all scores from the day.

The cut in both championships will now be made after one round of strokeplay qualifying today with the top 64 players and ties going through to the matchplay stages of both events tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Seapoint's Dylan Keating captured the Ulster Boys Championship at Warrenpoint when the second day was abandoned due to structural damage to the course caused by overnight flooding.

With the first round scores declared final, the Co Louth man's five-under-par 66 gave him a five-stroke win over Balmoral's Conor Clarke.

Galway Bay's Adam Challoner shot a one-over 72 to win the Under 17 prize on a countback from Roscommon's Thomas Higgins, Galway Bay's Luke Cunninghan, Laytown and Bettystown's Ethan Garvey and Lee Valley's Mel Deasy.

