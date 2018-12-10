Francesco Molinari claims European Tour Golfer of the Year award after stellar 2018

Italian golfer Francesco Molinari has been named the European Tour Golfer of the Year after a spectacular 2018 season.

Italian golfer Francesco Molinari has been named the European Tour Golfer of the Year after a spectacular 2018 season.

Molinari won his first Major at the Open Championship in Carnoustie last July, while also winning the BMW PGA Championship. He carried that stellar form into the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, where he became the first European player ever to win all five of his matches. Molinari formed a memorable partnership with English golfer Tommy Fleetwood, with the duo winning two foursomes matches and two fourball encounters.

The 36-year-old's form on the European Tour saw him also win the Race to Dubai.

"It is a huge honour to be named the Hilton European Tour Golfer of the Year," Molinari, who received the award in London on Monday, told the European Tour's website.

"So many great names have earned this honour, and I feel very proud to join them. It is an award that means a lot to me, and is a nice way to end a very special year.

"Winning at Wentworth, in one of our biggest events, gave me a lot of confidence for the summer, but obviously winning the Open at Carnoustie, becoming my country's first major champion, was incredible.

"To then go on to win the Race to Dubai and be part of that European Ryder Cup team in France was amazing. I'll always look back on this season and be proud of what happened."

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors