Four reasons why Rory McIlroy can end his Major wait

Rory McIlroy throws his ball to the crowd on the 18th green after yesterday's practice round ahead of The Open. Photo: PA

So it comes down to this. Rory McIlroy has one more chance to ensure that, in Major terms, he does not suffer a lost decade. If the 34-year-old is to leave Royal Liverpool without the Claret Jug on a Sunday evening, he will have completed a stretch that nobody would have believed possible here nine years ago.

McIlroy won his third Major at this Wirral Links and then three weeks later lifted the US PGA’s Wanamaker Trophy as well. McIlroy has tried almost everything in the intervening years to move on from No 4, but although he has come close – 17 top-10s in the 33 Majors, including three runners-up placings – he has been stuck.

On this occasion he has decided to avoid the media centre in the build-up, essentially opting to take the fifth to try to win the fifth. Will it work? In truth, for the last two seasons he has been banging on that door louder than any time since his glory summer.

Two seconds, a third, a fifth, seventh and eighth . . . It must be his turn again soon. The factors in his favour seem to be piling up at such an apposite juncture.

McIlroy’s form

Having missed the cut at the Masters, McIlroy was despondent in April, plagued by his old two-way miss. And his mood was hardly raised by the shock announcement that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund was merging with the PGA and DP World Tours.

“I feel like a sacrificial lamb,” McIlroy said at the start of June and, regardless of his resurgent seventh at the USPGA, there was an obvious fear that the sense of betrayal – the Tours allowed him to become their mouthpiece against LIV and blindsided him with the alliance – would invade his competitive psyche.

Instead, he has peered within and located the steel. Last month’s US Open saw him defeated by a mere shot by inspired outsider Wyndham Clark. It was the nearest McIlroy has been since Valhalla on the same Sunday that Jose Mourniho’s Chelsea kicked off a Premier League campaign that was to yield yet another trophy for The Special One.

McIlroy bounced back from the heartbreaking brush at LA Country Club, with maybe his gutsiest success at last week’s Scottish Open when he hit one of the great two irons on the 18th to deny home favourite Bob MacIntyre. It was the perfect links preparation that moved him to world No 2.

His attitude

Paul McGinley, McIlroy’s close confidant, has long focused on “Rory’s pointy shoulders”. “He’s irresistible, unstoppable, when bouncing down the fairways and he’s dominating tournaments,” McGinley said. “Alas, we haven’t seen it a for while.”

In his purple patch he would barge the other pros aside with his elan, but now, after the LIV rumpus, there appears to be actual venom in a character who does not have a bad bone in his body. McIlroy made it his mission to take himself out of the debate, declining to do pre-tournament press conferences in his last four events.

There have been moments when he could not resist – last week at The Renaissance Club he told journalists “I’d rather retire than ever play LIV Golf” – but he has otherwise been diligent in his silence.

Naturally, we hacks should not welcome one of the great and most honest talkers of the game retreating behind his management, but so far it seems to be helping his golf. He was consummately controlled at the US Open and last week gave wonderful contradiction to those detractors who say he cannot produce in the tense situations.

It is remarkable how far he has come since he left Augusta 13 weeks ago inconsolable, wondering how on earth he had played so poorly. McIlroy “hates” LIV, but the issue could have been the catalyst to grim-faced resurrection.

Course

McIlroy has a history of repeating wins on the same layouts. Thirteen of his 37 victories have come on five courses. Hoylake is not as lush as it was in 2014, but he felt the vibes as soon as he pulled into town.

“As I was driving in here on Monday, everything started coming back to me,” he said.

He has looked comfortable in practice, no more so than yesterday when huge galleries followed his four-ball also featuring Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland. As the loyal boy, Fleetwood is of course the crowd favourite, but the level of support for McIlroy has never been more intense, barring Portrush in 2019.

The occasion overwhelmed McIlroy in his home nation, hitting his first tee-shot out of bounds and struggling to a 79 on the course where he shot a 61 as a 16-year-old. McIlroy was in a trough of poor opening rounds, but has hauled himself out that rut by playing his first rounds in the last two seasons in a combined 18-under.

The fast start is critical for McIlroy, who has been there or thereabouts from the off in each of Major wins and, despite a late tee-time, he will fancy himself to launch himself from the tracks in a happy hunting ground today.

Symmetry

The last Major McIlroy won came after he prevailed the previous weekend. This is only the second time since then that he has won in the immediate week before and he will take great confidence from that stat.

Much is made of McIlroy’s scar-tissue, but he claims that Valhalla was now so long ago that he can barely remember the feeling. In short, he is trying to recreate what he cannot recall. In a sense, it all seems new to him.

“I’ve won something like 20 times since my last major win, so it’s hardly been time wasted,” he said recently. “All those wins, all that experience will be useful when I find myself in contention at a Major. I know it’s in there.”