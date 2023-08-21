Four Irish players in Great Britain and Ireland side aiming to win back Walker Cup from USA at St Andrews

Ireland will have four players in the 10-man Great Britain and Ireland side aiming to win back the Walker Cup at St Andrews from 2-3 September.

Kilkenny’s Mark Power returns to the side for his second cap following the 14-12 GB&I defeat at Seminole in 2021 and is joined by Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire, Malone’s Matthew McClean and Galway’s Liam Nolan.

Their selections were widely expected.

Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty, who was a member of the side that lost at Royal Liverpool in 2019, is named as second reserve.

GB&I is bidding to win the famous trophy for the first time since 2015 when it secured a 16½-9½ victory at Royal Lytham & St Annes with five Irish players on that team, Paul Dunne, Cormac Sharvin, Gavin Moynihan, Gary Hurley and Jack Hume.

The biennial encounter is taking place over the Old Course, marking 100 years since it was first played at the home of golf.

Stuart Wilson, GB&I captain, said: "We have selected ten players who we believe will give us the best chance of regaining the Walker Cup against the United States of America.

"This is their opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in amateur golf and have their name written alongside some of the greatest names in the history of the sport by winning the Walker Cup.

"There is arguably no more iconic venue in the world to achieve that feat than on the Old Course in St Andrews.

"We look forward to the challenge of winning the match next week and I know these players will give it their all to win back the trophy in front of a home crowd.”

The USA is the hot favourite to win the match for the fourth time in succession, with all 10 of their team ranked inside the top 20 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, headed by world number one Gordon Sargent.

Just one of Great Britain and Ireland side is ranked inside the top 20, the Irish Amateur Open champion John Gough of England, who is 11th.

The Americans will be without world number two Michael Thorbjornsen, who withdrew earlier this month due to a stress fracture in his back.

49th Walker Cup, Old Course, St Andrews, 2-3 September

GB&I

James Ashfield, Wales, Delamere Forest, 22; Jack Bigham, England, Harpenden, 19; Barclay Brown, England, Hallamshire, 22; John Gough, England, The Berkshire, 24; Connor Graham, Scotland, Blairgowrie, 17; Alex Maguire, Ireland, Laytown & Bettystown, 22; Matthew McClean, Ireland, Malone, 30; Liam Nolan, Ireland, Galway, 23; Mark Power, Ireland, Kilkenny, 23; Calum Scott, Scotland, Nairn, 20. Reserves: 1, Tyler Weaver, England, Bury St Edmonds, 18; 2, Caolan Rafferty, Ireland, Dundalk, 30

USA

Gordon Sargent, 20; David Ford, 20; Nick Dunlap, 19; Caleb Surratt, 19; Nick Gabrelcik, 21; Austin Greaser, 21; Stewart Hagestad, 32; Ben James, 19; Dylan Menante, 22; Preston Summerhays, 19. Reserves: Maxwell Moldovan, 21, and Neal Shipley, 23.