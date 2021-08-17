Form ‘key’ for Harrington at Ryder Cup, insists McGinley

Pádraig Harrington walks off the 16th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship. Photo by: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

Paul McGinley believes the form of his top stars is Pádraig Harrington’s biggest worry, less than four weeks before he names his Ryder Cup wildcards.

Harrington will reveal his three picks after the BMW PGA at Wentworth on September 13 and with just a handful of qualifying events remaining, time is running out for some big names.

“Form is a big key factor and that’ll probably be Pádraig’s biggest worry now over the next four or five weeks,” McGinley said as his foundation prepares to host the Irish Legends at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort this week with the likes of Ian Woosnam, Mark James and Paul Lawrie teeing it up behind closed doors in Donegal.

“Can the players in form hold it? Can the players who are little bit out of form start showing a bit? If we can get that in place I’d be very buoyed about our the chances of going against the odds and winning at Whistling Straits.”

While Harrington has said Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are all but certain to get picks, Justin Rose needs to show form after he failed to make the first FedEx Cup playoff event this week.

Shane Lowry holds down the final automatic spot in the team and even if he loses it to the likes of Victor Perez, Robert MacIntyre or Poulter, McGinley still expects to see the Offaly man make his Ryder Cup debut in windy Wisconsin given his form and calibre.

“I have absolutely no doubt Shane is going to be on that team,” McGinley said of Lowry, who joins Séamus Power and Rory McIlroy in this week’s opening FedEx Cup Playoff event, the Northern Trust.

“He’s certainly one of the top 12 players in Europe and comfortably so and he’s showed some pretty good form over the summer months so even if he just falls out of the team, there’s a really strong likelihood he will be one of Pádraig‘s picks.

“He’s very popular with everybody on tour and a lot of guys will be queuing up to play for him, Rory being one of them. All things indicate he’ll be on the team one way or the other.”