Forces regroup for fresh assault

Between his controversial omission from the 1985 Ryder Cup team and surprise selection four years later, Christy O’Connor Jnr spoke only once to Tony Jacklin. That was in April 1988, to convey his condolences at the death of Jacklin’s wife, Vivian.

Yet when O’Connor faced a critical two-iron shot of 229 yards to the 18th hole at The Belfry in his singles against Fred Couples, he was happy to hear his captain’s voice from behind him. “Come on, Christy,” urged Jacklin. “One more shot for Ireland.”

Leadership clearly mattered back then. And Paul McGinley is convinced that Luke Donald can exert a similarly crucial influence on European fortunes in the latest instalment to be contested in Rome next September.

“We hear conflicting views on the Ryder Cup captaincy,” said the Dubliner, who was in Abu Dhabi for the Hero Cup matches two weeks ago. “But I can say with certainty that I would never have holed the winning putt in 2002 without Sam Torrance. As captain, he ensured that I was psychologically in the right place to hole it. That’s what a captain can contribute.”

After the 19-9 debacle which Pádraig Harrington had the misfortune to preside over at Whistling Straits, McGinley saw the need for serious action as a member of the Ryder Cup Advisory Board.

“It was root and branch, looking at how things could have been done differently,” he said. “With team performance foremost in my mind, I considered it vital to restore the Seve Trophy, in whatever form. This was based on my experiences in 2009 and 2011, when it became a priceless testing ground for me in getting my captain’s feet under the table.

“Covid deprived Pádraig of that opportunity, which I believe left him at a huge disadvantage. So it was imperative it came back on the schedule, which it did, in the form of the Hero Cup.” (Continental Europe versus GB and I, which the Continentals won.)

“Luke had myself and Jose Maria Olazabal with him in Abu Dhabi, working behind the scenes in an advisory capacity. We then addressed the players over dinner; did a Q and A with them.

“Player-engagement seemed to be as strong if not stronger than it’s ever been. I sensed a huge appetite to gain Ryder Cup honours. We talked about stuff that went on in the past. All the things we’ve learned with a view to creating a structure around the team. We worked quietly behind the scenes, discussing the stats we would use. The importance of not over-egging the stats.”

Which reminded me of 1989 as the first occasion I had heard Jacklin talk publicly about golf statistics, quoting O’Connor’s outstanding stroke average as a reason for having him in the team.

​Listening to McGinley also suggested Europe’s distinctly good fortune in having had a replacement of Donald’s calibre last year when it became necessary to replace Henrik Stenson, their original choice as Ryder Cup skipper for Rome. In a glittering professional career, we recall the Englishman’s three points from three at The K Club in 2006 and his contribution to the thrilling comeback at Medinah, where he beat Bubba Watson in the top singles.

But there was also a wonderful amateur career. I first saw him in action in the 2001 European Men’s Amateur Team Championship in the Swedish south-coast links of Ljunghusens GC. Late in the afternoon of the opening day, a stunning course-record 63 from Donald in which he finished with three birdies, deprived Ireland of the outright lead in stroke-play qualifying.

Only slightly less impressive was the player’s reaction afterwards, which spoke volumes for his status among the world’s leading amateurs. When his card had been signed, English officials cautioned that I had only a few minutes to talk to him, since the team bus was leaving.

“I won’t be going on the bus,” the recent graduate in art theory from Chicago’s Northwestern University, informed them. “I want to do about 20 minutes on the putting green.” There wasn’t a word of official dissent: alternative travelling arrangements were promptly made.

We talked about Irish rivals and he remembered losing to Jody Fanagan at Burnham and Berrow in 1997. “Jody was a nice player, a very straight hitter,” he remarked. “Not like a lot of the Irish players, who tend to be quite quirky. They have a low-ball flight and don’t always have perfect swings. But they know how to get the ball in the hole. That’s what I remember from my Irish opponents: very hard competitors who would fight to the end.”

Which suggests that during the Hero Cup, Séamus Power would have been viewed more in the Fanagan mould. “I’ve no doubt that if Séamus makes the team, he’s going to hit the ground running, based on his experience that week,” said McGinley.

With a compact, beautifully balanced swing, Donald didn’t seem to have to fight especially hard to achieve remarkable success when he turned professional in the autumn of 2001. Mind you, Harrington expressed shock at his rise to world number one.

A measure of his skill was to make scoring look easy, which became the hallmark of some sparkling amateur performances, notably in back-to-back Walker Cup triumphs with Britain and Ireland in 1999 and 2001. In the process, he built a match-play record of seven wins and one defeat, which has been surpassed only by Michael Bonallack, who took an entire career to reach eight Walker Cup wins in nine appearances.

“I’ve been communicating a lot with Luke over the last few months,” McGinley added. “He’s been very open to seeking advice, and not just from me. He’s also been in touch with Olazabal and I know he’s been in touch with Monty [Colin Montgomerie, the 2010 captain].

“I know Pádraig spoke very highly of him as a vice-captain at Whistling Straits. There are different styles of leaders, as we know, and Luke is not going to be in the Sam Torrance mould, the emotional, Braveheart type. From what I have observed so far, Luke is by nature an incredibly structured and organised person.

“And professional golf happens to be a very structured sport, which is probably why he has excelled at the game. I expect him to align mentally with the players’ needs, where everything is carefully organised behind the scenes.

“Your job as a Ryder Cup captain is not to coach players the way Jim Gavin coached the Dublin team. Rather will you try to create an environment where players can excel and play their best golf. Good leadership will ensure that this is done as seamlessly as possible.”

​With a current television appeal comparable to the Major championships, it’s hard to imagine how the Ryder Cup once struggled for viewers. After losing for the first time on home soil in 1987 at Muirfield Village, none of the leading American networks showed any interest two years later, when modest USA Network secured the rights for a giveaway $200,000. By 1999, however, NBC were happy to pay $13m for the rights at Brookline.

Winning was the key, notably at Kiawah Island in 1991. “With profits of $20 million from Whistling Straits, the PGA of America now make more money out of the Ryder Cup than they do from their PGA Championship,” said McGinley. “Social media has brought it to a new level on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The captain’s challenge, however, remains largely unchanged. Every two years, a group of players who learned their craft as individuals, are taken out of their comfort zone and thrown into a team environment under extreme pressure.

And the public simply love it.