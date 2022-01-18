| 7.4°C Dublin

For all his garlands and his glories, there are times when Rory McIlroy’s lofty perch must be a place of unearthly loneliness

Roy Curtis

Where Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry are beloved in their homeland, the Irish audience has been noticeably cooler in their embrace of Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry of Ireland and Pádraig Harrington look on during Tuesday's practice round prior to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry of Ireland and Pádraig Harrington look on during Tuesday's practice round prior to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images

A fascinating aside to Séamus Power’s wild and wonderful hypersonic missile surge toward the golfing stratosphere is what it reveals about our relationship with Rory McIlroy.

Distilled down to its essence it seems to say this: Ireland holds a harsher, infinitely more unforgiving light to its aristocrat of the fairways than to any active athlete from this island.

