Five-under-par final round sees Leona Maguire claim joint-second at Lotte Championship

Leona Maguire had a strong final day at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii as she claimed a share of second place behind New Zealander Lydia Ko.
aguire carded a five-under-par final round to finish on -21 overall, but that was still no match for Ko, whose seven-under last day left her seven shots clear on -28.
The Cavan golfer can be very proud of her effort, as she recorded an eagle, four birdies and just one bogey.
Stephanie Meadow finished in a tie for 57th on -8, after a final round of two-under-par.
Ko, who was born in South Korea, was magnifcent en route to claiming her 16th LGPA Tour win and the $300,000 prize.
"When you're in that position [to win] and it doesn't happen, you do doubt. IfI said, no, I didn't doubt myself at all, that would be a lie," Ko told Golf Channel after her victory and her return to the winner's circle.
"Hand on my heart, there were times when I wondered, 'Hey, I don't know if I'm ever going to be back in the winner's circle.' ... To be back in this kind of position is obviously super cool."
Online Editors