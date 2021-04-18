| 8.4°C Dublin

Five-under-par final round sees Leona Maguire claim joint-second at Lotte Championship

Leona Maguire plays a tee shot on the 13th hole at the LPGA LOTTE Championship at Kapolei Golf Club in Hawaii. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images Expand

Leona Maguire had a strong final day at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii as she claimed a share of second place behind New Zealander Lydia Ko.

Maguire carded a five-under-par final round to finish on -21 overall, but that was still no match for Ko, whose seven-under last day left her seven shots clear on -28.

The Cavan golfer can be very proud of her effort, as she recorded an eagle, four birdies and just one bogey.

Stephanie Meadow finished in a tie for 57th on -8, after a final round of two-under-par.

Ko, who was born in South Korea, was magnifcent en route to claiming her 16th LGPA Tour win and the $300,000 prize.

"When you're in that position [to win] and it doesn't happen, you do doubt. IfI said, no, I didn't doubt myself at all, that would be a lie," Ko told Golf Channel after her victory and her return to the winner's circle.

"Hand on my heart, there were times when I wondered, 'Hey, I don't know if I'm ever going to be back in the winner's circle.' ... To be back in this kind of position is obviously super cool."

Online Editors

