Fine second round keeps Shane Lowry close to lead at BMW PGA Championship

Ireland's Shane Lowry in action during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain. Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs

British Open champion Shane Lowry is hot of the heels of leader Matt Fitzpatrick on day two of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Offaly native carded a second round of 65 to leave him two shots behind Fitzpatrick on 12-under.

Aided by an old putter he "whipped out of the cupboard" on Monday, Lowry carded an opening 67 to lie one shot off the lead shared at the time by Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Harding and Adri Arnaus.

And the 33-year-old carried on where he left off this morning with birdies on the 12th and 13th to improve to seven under alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, who had also picked up shots on the 10th and 12th after starting from the ninth.

Ian Poulter, who considered withdrawing after four holes of the first round due to back spasms, finished birdie, birdie, eagle on Thursday and had picked up two shots this morning to reach five under.

Lowry birdied the 17th from close range and the 18th from 30 feet after misjudging the wind on his approach.

Fitzpatrick had picked up his fourth birdie of the day on the 16th but was unable to take advantage of the next two holes, both par fives.

In contrast, Poulter eagled the 18th for the second day running to improve to eight under, a shot behind Lowry and Fitzpatrick.

In total, Lowry birdied seven holes for a seven-under second round which puts him in a good position heading into tomorrow's third round.

The most spectacular shot of the day so far came from England's David Howell, the 2006 champion making a hole-in-one on the 14th.

Howell's seven-iron tee shot from 184 yards took one bounce before plunging into the hole, but the former Ryder Cup player will not be driving away in the sponsor's car parked behind the tee.

However, the value of the car (£72,000) will be donated to the Alzheimer's Society on Howell's behalf.

