Co Down golfing star Olivia Mehaffey has written lovingly of how her father's strength and determination in his final illness will inspire her for the rest of her career.

The two-time Curtis Cup star (24) lost her father, Philip, after a long battle with cancer on December 3.

She might have pulled out of the Ladies European Tour Q-School as a result, but after her father told his doctors and nurses to "make sure that girl goes to Spain", she teed it up at La Manga Resort as a special tribute to him.

While she was third in the 72-hole pre-qualifying tournament, she finished a shot outside the LET cards at the five-round final stage, running up a devastating double-bogey seven at her final hole in Monday's final round.

Despite her disappointment, she took to social media on Tuesday to explain how her father inspired her to put her pain aside and play nine rounds in 12 days.

"It's hard for me to find the words to write this and sum up the last couple of months," she wrote. "It has been by far the toughest I have ever experienced.

"I learnt many things from my dad since I was a young girl. But over the last year, I have learnt more from him than I could ever imagine.”

Mehaffey took up the game after joining her father and her brother Luke for games at Tandragee Golf Club and went on to rise to No 3 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and become four-time All-America and 2019 Pac-12 individual champion.

"Watching his strength, determination, amazing attitude, positivity and gratefulness while his health deteriorated was truly admirable,” she added.

"This is the manner in which I promise to strive to live the rest of my life. I love you always, dad, and miss you every day already! (3-12-21)

"Finding the strength and bravery to come to Spain and compete as my dad's final wish is something I am proud of. Putting a brave face on, being away from home and feeling broken inside while competing for nine rounds was pretty tough for me.

"Thank you to my family, friends and sponsors who have been so supportive and caring over the last few weeks."

Mehaffey, who turned professional in May this year after a stellar amateur career, will have conditional status on both the LPGA's second-tier Symetra Tour and the Ladies European Tour.