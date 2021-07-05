FedEx Cup boost for Ireland's Seamus Power after impressive top 10 finish in Detroit

Seamus Power moved a step closer to regaining a full PGA Tour card when he closed with a five-under 67 to clinch his second top-10 of the season in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

The West Waterford star went bogey-free for the third time in four days, finishing tied eighth on 15-under par, just three shots outside a three-man playoff between Australian Cam Davis (67), American Troy Merritt (68) and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann (68).

Niemann bowed out with a bogey at the first extra hole where Davis missed from six feet for the win but went on to claim his maiden PGA Tour win with a par three on the fifth playoff hole.

Power picked up $211,875 and was projected to move up 19 places to 140th in the FedEx Cup standings and within striking distance of the top 125 who will have full playing privileges for the 2021-22 campaign.

"I played very well for the four days and not making many mistakes with just the one bogey for the week,” said Power, who tees it up in this week’s John Deere Classic where there is a spot in The Open up for grabs.

“I almost got something exciting going there at the end with my birdie putt on 16 hanging there right on the edge and leaving an eagle putt right in the jaws on 17.

Read More

“It could have been a little bit lower but, as I said, overall it’s been a good week with my game in a good spot and I hope I can keep it going into next week.”

Davis (26) holed a bunker shot for eagle at the 71st hole, then birdied the last to get to 17-under with a 67.

“It's still so surreal for me,” said Davis, who made it a day of double celebration for Australia following Lucas Herbert’s win in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

“I've been in some good positions before, but to play the golf that I played coming down the stretch was just awesome.”