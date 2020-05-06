| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: Everything you need to know as golf courses prepare to re-open on May 18th

Golf courses are hoping to reopen after May 18. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Golf courses are hoping to reopen after May 18. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Golf courses are hoping to reopen after May 18. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Golf courses are hoping to reopen after May 18. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Independent.ie Newsdesk Twitter Email

Golf will be open for business on May 18 but it won't be business as usual.

While the easing of Covid-19 restrictions is welcomed by all, many will still be in place during the early stages of the Government’s easing of lockdown measures.

Golf's governing bodies on the island of Ireland – the GUI and the ILGU – are waiting for the Government to clear up some of the finer details before they release their official protocol for golfing under Phase 1 of the Government roadmap.

Related Content